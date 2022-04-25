IPL 2022: LSG vs MI, Highlights: KL Rahul, Lucknow bowlers shine as Mumbai Indians suffer eighth straight loss

On a day when batsmen struggled to score runs, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul looked like he was playing on a completely different pitch as he guided Lucknow to their fifth win of the season, with an unbeaten ton. After being sent into bat, Rahul, struck his second century of the season against Mumbai to guide LSG to 168/6 at the Wankhede Stadium.

In reply, the MI openers got the chase off to a cautious start scoring 49 off 43 for the opening stand. Jason Holder handed LSG the first wicket as he put Ishan Kishan out of his misery. Kishan's poor run continued with a painful 8 off 20. Rohit kept MI's chase on the track with a 30-ball 39. But Krunal Pandya removed his former skipper to hand LSG the big wicket in the 10th over.

Kieron Pollard (19 off 20) and Tilak Varma (38 off 26) kept the fight going for Mumbai with a partnership of 57 off 39. Holder ended MI's hopes as he removed Varma, while Krunal returned Pollard's favour, as he removed his former teammate. Mumbai once again failed to chase down the target and were left hunting for their first win this season.

The Lucknow bowlers put up a team effort, as Mohsin Khan, Jason Holder, Ravi Bishnoi and Ayush Badoni picked up a wicket apiece, while Krunal Pandya pocketed three wickets to restrict the former champions and return to winning ways.

Earlier, after Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Wankhede, the bowlers handed Mumbai a good start restricting Lucknow to just 32 runs in the powerplay for one wicket.

The openers got off to a steady start, before Jasprit Bumrah removed Quinton de Kock for 10 as LSG lost their first wicket at 27. Manish Pandey stitched together a 58-run partnership with his captain, before Pollard handed MI their second LSG wicket. Marcus Stoinis (0), Krunal Pandya (1) and the hard-hitting Deepak Hooda (10) all failed to fire at the Wankhede.

Despite losing quick wickets at the other end, LSG skipper Rahul kept the scoreboard ticking with a flow of boundaries as Super Giants reached 168/6.

For five-times champ Mumbai Indians, Riley Meredith and Kieron Pollard pocketed two wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah picked up one to restrict Lucknow to chaseable score.

With the win newcomers Lucknow climbed to the fourth spot on the points table, with four wins from seven games. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-led MI's timid show saw them languish at the bottom of the table, with eight losses from as many games.