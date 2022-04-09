IPL 2022: LSG vs RR Stats and Records Preview: Ashwin, Chahal, Buttler, Samson approach big records

This is the first time these two teams are meeting but players from either sides have been part of the IPL in the past.

Hence a few players will be eager to achieve some important personal milestones.

Here MyKhel is looking at some approaching milestones in the LSG vs RR match.

1. Head to head

This is the first time Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants are coming face to face against each other.

2. RR IPL Records

Highest total: 226/5 vs PBKS, 2020

Lowest Total: 58 all out vs RCB, 2009

Top run-getter: Ajinkya Rahane: 2810 runs.

Highest individual score: 124: Jos Buttler

Most 50s: Ajinkya Rahane: 19

Most 100s: Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Shane Watson: 2 each.

Most 6s: Sanju Samson: 113.

Most 4s: Ajinkya Rahane: 302

Most wickets: Siddhardth Trivedi: 65

Best figures: 6/14, Sohail Tanvir.

Most matches: Ajinkya Rahane: 100

Most matches as captain: Shane Warne: 55

Highest partnership: 152: Ben Stokes/Sanju Samson

3. Upcoming milestones

1. RR captain Sanju Samson needs 10 fours to reach the 250 fours mark in the IPL.

2. RR skipper Sanju Samson needs 9 more sixes to reach the 150 sixes mark in the IPL

3. RR opener Jos Buttler needs just 2 runs overtake Rahul Dravid in the IPL run-maker’s list and reach 36th slot. Buttler now has 2173 runs, and Dravid has 2174 runs.

4. RR’s R Ashwin needs 4 more wickets to reach 150 wickets mark in the IPL.

5. RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal needs 4 more wickets to reach 150 wickets mark in the IPL.

6. RR batsman Devdutt Padikkal needs 31 more runs to reach 1000 runs mark in the IPL.

7. LSG batsman Quinton de Kock needs just 1 more four to reach the 250 fours mark in the IPL.

8. LSG’s Quinton De Kock needs 23 runs to overtake Jacques Kallis in run-makers list. QDK has 2405 runs and Kallis has 2427 runs.

9. LSG all-rounder Krunal Pandya needs 3 sixes to reach 50 sixes mark in the IPL.