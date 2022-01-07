IPL 2022: Lucknow IPL team to finalise its name soon, here are the trending names

The cycle of events started along with the Lucknow IPL team roping in fantasy sports / gaming platform My11Circle as the title sponsor for IPL 2022.

On Thursday (January 6), the fantasy sports platform My11Circle signed up with the RP-Sanjiv Goenka group's Lucknow IPL franchise as the official title sponsor of the team.

The three-year deal will see My11Circle logo featuring on the Lucknow IPL team jersey. Soon after, fans responded with keen interest and suggested names for the new team.

Some of trending and popular names are: Lucknow Nawabs, Lucknow Bravehearts, Rising Lucknow Giants, Lucknow Gladiators, Lucknow Kings, Lucknow Steelers, Lucknow Bears etc.

The club will soon announce the final name of the team through its Twitter account.

Commenting on the partnership with My11Circle, Raghu Iyer, CEO, RPSG Sports said, "We are delighted to have My11Circle as our Principal Team Sponsor. We thank them for the faith they have shown in our new franchise and are confident that this will be a winning partnership."

Lucknow franchise is one of the new teams apart from Ahmedabad side in the upcoming season of IPL. It has been bought by RPS Sanjiv Goenka Group for a whopping Rs 7090 crore. India Test vice-captain and opener KL Rahul has been heavily linked with the franchise as its captain for IPL 2022.

The franchise has roped in former Zimbabwean cricketer Andy Flower as their head coach ahead of the mega IPL 2022 auction.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the new Lucknow franchise and I am very grateful for the opportunity. Since my very first tour to India in 1993, I have always loved touring, playing and coaching in India," said Flower in a statement.

"The passion for cricket in India is unrivalled and it is a real privilege to lead an IPL franchise and I am looking forward to working closely with Dr Goenka and the Lucknow team.

"I will relish the challenge to build something meaningful and successful with the Lucknow franchise, I am looking forward to meeting the management and staff when I visit Uttar Pradesh in the new year.”

Lucknow has also appointed former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir as their mentor and Vijay Dahiya as assistant coach.