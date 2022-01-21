IPL 2022 mega auction: Remaining Purse Of 10 Teams, Retained Players, Rules - All You Need To Know

The new two teams in Lucknow and Ahmedabad too will be part of the auction, and they too have taken the baby step and picking up three players each from the released pool of players.

Ahmedabad has picked up Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill, while the Lucknow outfit has drafted in KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis.

So, what are the auction rules and remaining purse of the 10 teams.

Let's take a look ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

1. Retained players

The IPL teams were allowed to retain up to 4 players ahead of the auction. The retention combination was either two Indians and two foreigners or three Indians and one player from abroad but retaining at least two Indian player was mandatory. But for the new two teams in Lucknow and Ahmedabad, they were permitted to retain up to three players via a combo of at least two Indian players and 1 foreigner.

Here's the final retention list.

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (16 cr), MS Dhoni (12 cr), Moeen Ali (8cr), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (6cr)

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (16cr), Axar Patel (9cr), Prithvi Shaw (7.5cr), and Anrich Nortje (6.5cr)

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (16cr), Jasprit Bumrah (12cr), Suryakumar Yadav (8cr), and Kieron Pollard (6cr)

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (14cr), and Arshdeep Singh (4cr)

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (14cr), Jos Buttler (10cr), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (4cr)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (15cr), Glenn Maxwell (11cr), and Mohammed Siraj (7cr).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (14cr), Umran Malik (4cr) and Abdul Samad (4cr).

Lucknow: KL Rahul (15 cr), Marcus Stoinis (11 cr) and Ravi Bishnoi (4 cr)

Ahmedabad: Hardik Pandya (15 cr), Rashid Khan (15 cr), Shubman Gill (7 cr)

2. Purse Remaining

An IPL team will have a total purse of Rs 90 crore for this year's mega auction and that will de reduced as per their player retention. Here's the breakup.

CSK: Rs 48 crore

DC: Rs 47.5 crore

MI: Rs 48 crore

PBKS: Rs 72 crore

RR: Rs 62 crore

RCB: Rs 57 crore

SRH: Rs 68 crore

Lucknow: Rs 60 crore

Ahmedabad: Rs 53 crore .