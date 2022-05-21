IPL 2022: MI vs DC Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Rohit invites Pant to bat

After winning the toss at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals. MI skipper Rohit Sharma invited Delhi to bat as it started raining in Mumbai ahead of the big game. But the as the covers came on, the rain only lasted for a couple of minutes, with the game set to start on time. While MI will have two changes, Prithvi Shaw is back for the Capitals.

Electing to bowl, Rohit said, "It's a good track. It's something that we've been doing. We always wanted to bowl first and get what we can get out of the pitch and put a score on the board. That's been our strategy on this pitch. Restrict them to as low as possible and then come out and chase it. Throughout the season we've been inconsistent. We need to come and perform collectively as a group, and that's been the talk. We want to finish on a high and see what we can do next year. Two changes: Brevis is back and Shokeen in for Sanjay."

Meanwhile Rishabh Pant said, "We would like to bowl first but I lost the toss today. Just one change, Prithvi comes in for Lalit Yadav."

The outcome of the match will decide the team for the fourth playoff spot. With Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants grabbing three spots, the final one is still up for grabs.

If the Capitals clinch a win over Mumbai they will enter the knockout stages. A loss on the other hand, will see Royal Challengers Bangalore secure the final playoff berth.

Rishabh Pant-led Capitals have 14 points from 13 matches and are currently placed fifth on the points table. On the other hand, RCB have 16 points and are placed fourth on the table. A victory will all but ensure their playoffs berth as Capitals have a better net runrate as opposed to RCB's negative NRR.

Saturday's game holds utmost importance for both Capitals and Challengers. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians who are languishing at the bottom of the table, will look to finish with a high after enduring their worst-ever season.

Five-times champions MI are placed tenth with just three wins from 13 games. MI - the most successful IPL team - got off their season with eight straight losses and never recovered from it. Rohit's men, who will enter the match on the back of a defeat will look to spoil DC's chances and finish off on a positive note.

Capitals, who have had an inconsistent season, finally gained their momentum and will look to clinch their third win on the trot.

MI vs DC Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians Playing 11: 1 Rohit Sharma (captain), 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Ramandeep Singh, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Tim David, 6 Dewald Brevis, 7 Daniel Sams, 8 Hrithik Shokeen, 9 Mayank Markande, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Riley Meredith.

Delhi Capitals Playing 11: 1. David Warner, 2. Prithvi Shaw, 3. Mitchell Marsh, 4. Rishabh Pant (captain, wk), 5. Rovman Powell, 6. Sarfaraz Khan, 7. Axar Patel, 8. Shardul Thakur, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Anrich Nortje, 11. Khaleel Ahmed.