IPL 2022: MI vs KKR Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Mumbai opt to field; Surya out

After winning the toss in Mumbai, MI skipper Rohit Sharma elected to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders. Electing to bowl, Rohit said, "We'll bowl first. There's no particular reason. It's been ten games and its nice to change. We want to chase today. Every game gives us a new opportunity and we try and take advantage of that. The last two games have been great. One change: Surya out injured, Ramandeep comes in."

Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of IPL 2022 with forearm injury; Another blow for Mumbai Indians

Meanwhile KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said they would have liked to bat first anyway. "I was looking to bat first. The wicket looks pretty green. You don't know how its going to play so better to bat first and set a good total. The opening partnership is what we've been lacking since the first match. Players have been in form and out of form. But we've put all that completely behind and come in with a fresh mind. We have five changes! Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy come in."

In team news, MI were dealt a blow just ahead of the game as Suryakumar Yadav was ruled out of the rest of the season due to a left forearm muscle injury. Yadav, who has played 8 matches this season and scored 303 at an average of 43.29, sustained the injury during MI's match against Gujarat Titans on Friday (May 6).

The match between the former champions has become rather inconsequential - the first such game of the ongoing season.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians have already been eliminated from the playoffs race, having won just two matches from the ten games played so far. Even if the five-time champions will all their remaining games, they can reach a maximum of 12 points.

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer-led Knight Riders, who are placed second-last on the points table, just above the Mumbai Indians, have eight points from four games. Even the former champs win the remaining three games, they can win a maximum of 14 points and that cannot guarantee a fourth place finish.

Hence, both sides will be playing for glory in Monday's (May 9) match at the DY Patil Stadium. In the head-to-head count, Mumbai Indians are the overwhelming favourites, having won on 22 occasions out of the 30 matches played between the two sides. Kolkata Knight Riders have won just eight games against MI.

In their previous meeting this season, Knight Riders handed Mumbai a five-wicket loss. While MI will head into today's match on the back of two consecutive wins, Knights will enter the match on the back of a loss - their seventh loss of the season.

MI vs KKR Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Southee