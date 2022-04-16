IPL 2022: MI vs LSG Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Mumbai invite Lucknow to bat

After winning the toss on Saturday, MI skipper Rohit Sharma elected to bowl first against KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants.

Electing to bowl, Rohit said the team needs to just stick to the basics of the game. At the toss, Rohit said, "We'll bowl first. Since it's a day game we've tried to get a slower bowler - Fabian Allen. Tymal, Fabian, Brevis and Pollard are the four overseas. It's just the basics of cricket that has been missing in the last five games we've played. We don't want to overcomplicate things. We want to try and keep it simple. There' no external pressure. We have to play basic cricket and that has been missing."

Meanwhile, LSG skipper Rahul said, "It has been a good vibe since the first game. Energy in the dressing room is positive. New team, boys are coming together really well. Impressive that we've always found a way to come back and the losses are a good lesson for us. Gowtham misses out and Manish Pandey comes in."

Speaking during the pitch report, Graeme Swann said that the pitch was excellent and the winning captain should elect to bat and put some runs on the board.

Mumbai Indians - the most successful IPL franchise - are yet to register their first win this season. The Rohit Sharma-led, who side have fallen to five straight losses, will have their task cut out when they take on newcomers Lucknow Super Giants.

Lucknow, who made their IPL debut this season, have won three matches and lost two. Led by KL Rahul, Lucknow will also head into the match after losing to Rajasthan Royals in their previous game. Prior to that Lucknow had won three on the trot, having lost their opener to fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans.

This will be the first time the two sides will face off in the tournament. MI and LSG have both played at the Brabourne Stadium.

MI vs LSG Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians Playing 11s:

Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11s:

KL Rahul (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi