IPL 2022: MS Dhoni The Finisher Returns as Chennai Super Kings Script Incredible Win

But not until that man wearing a No 7 jersey in the middle. MS Dhoni has seen several battles and overseen many last over heists in his storied career. But all that’s in the past. Here was a man who has seen his good days and last played an International game in mid 2019.

The odds on Dhoni to pull off that last over coup shrunk further when Jaydev Unadkat trapped Dwaine Pretorious leg before in the first ball of the 20th over. So, 17 off 5 balls.

Dwayne Bravo took single and the equation now came down to 16 off 4 balls. Tough for a man just 80-odd days short of 41? Does his arms have the strength to send the ball high and far?

Dhoni responded to those doubts clubbing Unadkat over long-on for a six. 10 off 3 now. Unadkat bowled a slower bouncer and Dhoni had read the mind of the bowler and was in position to play a pull over head, a meaty top edge took the ball to fine leg for a four.

6 runs off 2 now. Dhoni scampered around for a two to make 4 off the last ball. Unadkat bowled a well-directed Yorker on the leg-stump looking to cramp Dhoni for room but the Jharkhand man was too good and smashed the ball once again, almost a sweep, past short fine-leg fielder for a four.

Dhoni casually raised his bat to acknowledge the cheers as both CSK and MI players gathered around the legend for a handshake. Rohit pulled the cap over his face to hide his frustration.

But this time, he could not have done anything more as a captain but Rohit and MI came across against an old magician who pulled one more rabbit out of his yellow hat to amuse the fans.

“Unbelievable. He's the master at finishing off games and he did it again tonight,” said Pretorious later.

Rohit echoed that feeling. “After batting not so well, I thought the bowlers kept us in the game all through. But in the end, we all know how calming MS Dhoni can be and he took them home,” he said.

But the ultimate tribute came from Ravindra Jadeja, Dhoni’s successor as CSK captain. As Dhoni was walking back to the dug out, Jadeja met him half-way and folded hands and bent before him, as to seek blessings or to show his immense gratitude.

“Actually we were very tense, the way the game was going, but at some stage we knew that the great finisher of the game was there and if he played to the last ball, he can definitely finish the match.

“He showed the world that he's still here and he can finish the game,” said Jadeja in the post-match presentation.

Later, Dhoni made one more appearance in the night to collect one of the awards, Super Striker of the Match. He had a wide smile on his face.

He did not look tired or emotionally spent. It was just like a person returning home after the day’s work. So casual, so mundane even.

But in that 13 balls he batted, Dhoni asked us: 'Hello, do you remember MS Dhoni the finisher?’ He gave a resounding answer too.