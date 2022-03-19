IPL 2022: Mumbai Brabourne Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, T20 & IPL Records & Stats

Many legendary names have left their footprint in the Brabourne stadium, walking distance away from the newer Wankhede Stadium. Now, the cricketing action returns to the venue, also home of the prestigious Cricket Club of India, as the host of a few IPL 2022 matches.

Here’s then some T20, IPL records and stats at Brabourne Stadium ahead of IPL 2022.

1. T20I records at Brabourne Stadium

The Brabourne Stadium has hosted just one T20I so far. India played Australia here and emerged a 7-wicket winner. On the back of Ricky Ponting’s 76 off 53 balls, the Aussies made 166 for 5 but India overcame the total in 18.1 overs as Gautam Gambhir led the chase with a 52-ball 63. Ponting’s 76 is the highest individual score at the venue and Irfan Pathan’s 2 for 34 is the best bowling figures here in an international match.

2. IPL records at Brabourne Stadium

The Brabourne has so far hosted 11 IPL matches, and in that 6 matches were won by team batting first while the team batting second had won 5 times.

Average score: 147

Seating capacity: 20000

Highest total: 212/6 by Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Lowest total: 115 by Mumbai Indians vs Deccan Chargers

Highest individual score: 104, Shane Watson (Rajasthan Royals)

Best bowling: 4/23, Chris Morris of Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

Highest chase: 181/5 by Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings.

3. Brabourne Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium is generally gives assistance to both bowlers and batsmen with the dew factor coming to play deep in the match. The short boundaries and a quick outfield should delight the batsmen of course.

4 Brabourne Stadium Weather

Mumbai will experience archetypal weather in the months of March, April and May. The hot, humid weather often gives way for cloudy and rainy days closer to monsoon.