IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians sign Tristan Stubbs as Tymal Mills replacement

Mills has has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament due to an ankle injury.

A statement from IPL stated, "Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed Tristan Stubbs as replacement for left-arm pacer Tymal Mills for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Mills has an ankle injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament."

Mills' replacement Tristan Stubbs, is a young 21-year old wicket-keeper from South Africa. He has played 17 T20s and has scored 506 runs scoring three half centuries at a strike-rate of 157.14. He will join MI at the price of INR 20 Lakh.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are enduring their worst-ever season as they are languishing at the bottom of the table with just one win from eight games. The most successful IPL team, with five titles under their belt, fell to eight straight losses this season, before finally heaving a sigh of relief when they got their first points under the belt - thirty five days - after the tournament kicked off.

Mumbai Indians, who have been a mere shadow of themselves, clinched their first win this season, with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their most recent outing.

Mumbai Indians, who are all but out of the IPL playoffs race this season, will next take on newcomers Gujarat Titans, who are sitting on top of the points table. Rohit Sharma's side will face off against Hardik Pandya-led Titans on Friday (May 6) at the Brabourne Stadium.