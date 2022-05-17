IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Tripathi, Umran help SRH remain in playoffs hunt

Umran Malik returned with 3/23 from his three overs while Bhuvneshwar proved he is still one of the best death overs bowlers in the business. Chasing 194, Mumbai Indians were off to a solid start as captain Rohit Sharma (48) and Ishan Kishan (43) shared an opening stand of 95 runs. But both the set batters were dismissed in quick succession and MI lost the plot in the middle overs.

However, in-form Tim David's blitz brought the five-time champions into the game when he hammered four maximums in the 18th over bowled by T Natarajan but his run out on the final delivery of that over proved fatal for Mumbai. Tim David scored 46 off 18 and once again showcased his big-hitting prowess. But Bhuvneshwar's wicket maiden 19th over, turned the tides for SRH. In the 20th over Fazalhaq Faroozi had 19 runs to defend and he conceded only 16 to help his team emerge winners.

Earlier in the day, Sunrisers posted 193/6 after being sent in to bat first. Rahul Tripathi - who slammed his third fifty of the season - top-scored for the Sunrisers with 76 off 44 balls, opener Priyam Garg smashed 42 off 26 deliveries, while Nicholas Pooran blazed away to 38 off 22. Garg - who was playing his first game of the season - made an immediate impact as he shared a good partnership with Tripathi after in-form Abhishek Sharma was dismissed cheaply.

Tripathi, with the help of nine fours and three sixes, set himself up brilliantly for a memorable knock. He was ably complemented by Priyam Garg (42) and Nicholas Pooran (38).

The Sunrisers' punt to play Garg at the top of the order paid off. The 21-year-old played a fine knock while sharing a 78-run partnership with Tripathi after the in-form Abhishek Sharma (9) was sent back in the third over. Garg, who was dropped on 10, made good use of his reprieve as he smashed the ball four times to the fence and twice over it in his 26-ball innings.

At the other end, Tripathi looked in his element. He smacked Jasprit Bumrah (1/32) for a six and back-to-back fours in the fifth over. Tripathi and Garg collected 57 in a productive powerplay and maintained a healthy run-rate which was close to 10 runs per over while batting responsibly.

Once Garg was caught and bowled by medium-pacer Ramandeep Singh (3/20), Pooran, who was promoted to No. 3, joined the party. The flamboyant left-hander smoked two consecutive sixes over long-on and deep backward square off Riley Meredith (1/44) in the 13th over before whacking Mayank Markande (0/31) for a boundary and a maximum in the next over.

The MI bowlers, led by Ramndeep, were able to stage a mini-comeback as they got rid of Pooran, Tripathi and Aiden Markram (2) in the space of eight balls. Batting down the order, skipper Kane Williamson's (8 not out) struggles continued as he was unable to get the big shots going. The Sunrisers, who were looking set for a 200 plus score, could manage only one boundary in the last two overs, which yielded 19 runs.

The Mumbai Indians bowlers - who leaked a lot of runs in the powerplay and in the middle overs - came back strongly in the death overs and prevented the Sunrisers from going past the 200-run mark.

MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah - who was economical as usual - got his only wicket of the match that too on the final ball of the innings when he clean bowled Washington Sundar with a low full-toss. With that wicket, Bumrah completed 250 scalps in the T20 format and the right-arm speedster became the first Indian to achieve this milestone.

(With PTI inputs)