IPL 2022: Pant, Thakur, Amre fined for breach of code of conduct

In Match 34 of IPL 2022 in Mumbai Pant was livid with the decision of the field umpires not to refer a no-ball call, especially as they did not even check with the TV umpire if the call was right.

The Capitals skipper signalled the players to return if the no ball was not checked. Assistant coach Praveen Amre also ran into the field to question the call.

IPL 2022: What happened during the final over after No-Ball controversy, this is what Rishabh Pant had to say

Jos Buttler smashed 116 off 65 balls to power Royals to 222 for two.

In response, Capitals fell short of the target by 16 runs despite the late cameo by Rovman Powell of 36 not out off 15 balls.

IPL no-ball controversy: DC captain Rishabh Pant still furious, says 3rd umpire should've intervened

With 36 needed off the last over, Powell, who walked into bat at number 8, hit his compatriot Odeb McCoy for three sixes off the first three balls.

The third delivery which seemed to have been bowled full toss over the waist was not signalled a no-ball by the on field umpires Nitin Menon and Nikhil Patwardhan, triggering drama and later the fine.

At that juncture, Kuldeep Yadav, who was at the non-striker's end, gestured to the umpires demanding that the last delivery be checked for a possible no-ball on height.

Powell joined in the discussion with the umpires too, but the officials stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.

Pant had then gestured Powell and Kuldeep to walk out though assistant coach Shane Watson tried to reason with him.

"Mr Pant admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," an IPL statement said.

After better sense prevailed and play resumed, McCoy bowled back-to-back dot balls to ensure his team did not lose the game and was also rewarded on the final ball when Powell was caught by captain Sanju Samson, behind the stumps.

Asked about the incident at the post-match presentation, Pant said, "I thought the no ball could have been precious for us. I thought we could have checked that no ball, but it's not in my control."

Thakur, Amre also fined

Meanwhile, the IPL statement added that Capitals all-rounder Shardul Thakur and assistant coach Amre too have been fined.

"Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals has been fined 50 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

"Mr Thakur admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the IPL statement added.

There was also sanctions for Amre, with the Capitals assistant coach possibly facing a one-match ban.

"Pravin Amre, Assistant Coach, Delhi Capitals has been fined 100 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He will also face a one-match ban for the offence," the IPL statement added.