IPL 2022: PBKS vs CSK Toss Info, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments

The CSK, defending champions, are 9th with 4 points and maiden title seeker PBKs are 8th with 6 points and a defeat here will make their aspirations to enter the IPL 2022 playoffs that much tougher.

So, here are details like toss report, pitch report, playing 11 update, pre-match comments from captains, players etc from the PBKS vs CSK match.

Toss: CSK win toss, elected to field

Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh.

Pitch report

Graeme Swann to Star Sports: “This pitch has been used before, KL got a hundred batting on this wicket yesterday, but other batters struggled. It's a hard wicket, but the slower deliveries will grip a bit. The surface has good bounce and batting first would be a good choice, a total of 170-180 will be a good total.”

Players Comments

Ravindra Jadeja, CSK Captain: We will bowl first. We don't know if dew will come or not. Hope that dew comes in the second half. We'll look to keep things simple, we will stick to our plans, don't want to try too many things. Sometimes you lose the toss and things don't go well for us. Sometimes you might not bat or bowl well. We are going with the same team.

Mayank Agarwal, PBKS Captain: I don't really have a choice, I have lost six out of seven tosses. We don't mind having a bat first. We don't want to dwell too much about the last game, we want to move on. Thinking as a seven game tournament, it's a fresh start for us. Everyone knows what needs to be done, it's just about executing our plans. We have made three changes.