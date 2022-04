IPL 2022: PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Punjab Kings had subdued the Chennai Super Kings in their last match and now are placed 4th on the table by virtue of a better net run rate.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are third on the list with 4 points and they would like to make it three wins from as many games and keep themselves in the top four contenders.

In that context, we are looking at the Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11 and a quick match prediction for PBKS vs GT match.

1. Squads Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell. Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan. 2. Playing 11 Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith/Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh. Gujarat Titans: Mathew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (Captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami. 3. Dream11 Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction 1: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami. Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma. Dream11 Prediction 2: Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Shubhman Gill, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Liam Livingstone, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. Captain: Mayank Agarwal, Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill, Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow. 4 Match Prediction They are the form sides winning the respective last matches. But under Hardik Pandya, the Gujarat Titans are slightly more balanced and poised. So, our pick is Gujarat Titans for the winner of this match.