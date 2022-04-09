IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT: Twitter erupts after Rahul Tewatia finish against Punjab Kings

Mumbai, April 9: Rahul Tewatia continued to be a nightmare for Punjab Kings and their West Indies pacers after two sixes off the last two balls carried Gujarat Titans home in match 16 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Friday (April 8).
Chasing 190 for a win, Shubman Gill (96) was out in the 19th over after hitting 11 fours and a six, followed by his captain Hardik Pandya (27) in the final over as the Titans needed 12 runs from the last two balls.
Tewatia (13 not out off 3 balls), who has a reputation of hitting big sixes in crunch situations, sent the last two balls for maximums to hand the Titans their third win on the trot.
Tewatia, who had taken Sheldon Cottrell for the cleaners in 2020, hit Odean Smith for back-to-back maximums to complete the run chase of 190.
The Haryana all-rounder, who was part of the Rajasthan Royals in 2020, hit Cottrell for 5 sixes in the 17th over to change tide in his team's favour as they went on to overhaul a target of 224.
𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧. 𝗔. 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗦𝗛! 👌 👌@rahultewatia02 creams two successive SIXES on the last two deliveries as the @hardikpandya7-led @gujarat_titans beat #PBKS & complete a hat-trick of wins in the #TATAIPL 2022! 👏 👏 #PBKSvGT— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2022
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/GJN6Rf8GKJ pic.twitter.com/ke0A1VAf41
And on Friday (April 8), Tewatia rolled back the memories to send twitter into a frenzy led by former India cricket Virender Sehwag, who complimented Tewatia, but question Smith for his overthrow which cost a single bringing the eventual match-winner on strike.
"Waah Lord Tewatia,....Need his statue in Punjab Kings dugout. What a brainfade by Smith to concede a overthrow with 13 needed of 2. #PBKSvGT." tweeted Sehwag.
Waah Lord Tewatia,....— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 8, 2022
Need his statue in Punjab Kings dugout.
What a brainfade by Smith to concede a overthrow with 13 needed of 2. #PBKSvGT
Mohammed Kaif also took to twitter to state: "Forget Titans, if Tewatia was on Titanic even that wouldn't have sunk. #GTvsPBKS"
Forget Titans, if Tewatia was on Titanic even that wouldn't have sunk. #GTvsPBKS— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 8, 2022
Tewatia also joined good company for players to score two sixes to win the game in IPL as he joined Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.
Players to hit two sixes off last two balls to win an IPL match:— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 8, 2022
MS Dhoni v PBKS, 2016
Ravindra Jadeja v KKR, 2020
Rahul Tewatia v PBKS, 2022*#GTvPBKS
As the tweet reads, Dhoni hit the back-to-back maximums for Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016, while Jadeja hit them against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan, meanwhile, felt no tournament comes close to the IPL when it is finishes and drama.
Remember the name #tewatia pic.twitter.com/nyUJjAaDlc— Suranjit Baishnab (@SuranjitBaishn3) April 8, 2022
Here are some more reactions from Twitter:
#GT welcoming the new Finisher #Tewatia the Boss #GTvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/vOrQKotBD0— JEETU (@Jitendra0917) April 8, 2022
History repeats itself...Rahul Tewatia 💥#GTvsPBKS|#tewatia #GujaratTitans pic.twitter.com/483FJyl680— Cric kid (@ritvik5_) April 8, 2022
Season changed but the epic finishing of #Tewatia remains the same .— ʀᴀʜᴜʟ ꜱɪɴɢʜ ʀᴀᴊᴘᴜᴛ ⁽ ᴰᴸᴾ ⁾ (@DlpTweets_) April 8, 2022
What a match dude , literally the best of this season !#IPL2022 || #GujaratTitans || #PunjabKings || #RahulTewatia || #Miller pic.twitter.com/vdtnSzDOkU
Punjab team facing Rahul Tewatia pic.twitter.com/dSyIDKzkR8— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 8, 2022
The winning moment can be witnessed here.
Just a regular day if you are @rahultewatia02... 👌 👌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2022
For everyone else, let's relive those sensational match-winning SIXES 🎥 🔽 #TATAIPL | #PBKSvGT | @gujarat_titans https://t.co/2BWFCyAB8V
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.