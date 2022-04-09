IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT: Twitter erupts after Rahul Tewatia finish against Punjab Kings

Chasing 190 for a win, Shubman Gill (96) was out in the 19th over after hitting 11 fours and a six, followed by his captain Hardik Pandya (27) in the final over as the Titans needed 12 runs from the last two balls.

Tewatia (13 not out off 3 balls), who has a reputation of hitting big sixes in crunch situations, sent the last two balls for maximums to hand the Titans their third win on the trot.

Tewatia, who had taken Sheldon Cottrell for the cleaners in 2020, hit Odean Smith for back-to-back maximums to complete the run chase of 190.

The Haryana all-rounder, who was part of the Rajasthan Royals in 2020, hit Cottrell for 5 sixes in the 17th over to change tide in his team's favour as they went on to overhaul a target of 224.

And on Friday (April 8), Tewatia rolled back the memories to send twitter into a frenzy led by former India cricket Virender Sehwag, who complimented Tewatia, but question Smith for his overthrow which cost a single bringing the eventual match-winner on strike.

"Waah Lord Tewatia,....Need his statue in Punjab Kings dugout. What a brainfade by Smith to concede a overthrow with 13 needed of 2. #PBKSvGT." tweeted Sehwag.

Waah Lord Tewatia,....

Need his statue in Punjab Kings dugout.

What a brainfade by Smith to concede a overthrow with 13 needed of 2. #PBKSvGT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 8, 2022

Mohammed Kaif also took to twitter to state: "Forget Titans, if Tewatia was on Titanic even that wouldn't have sunk. #GTvsPBKS"

Forget Titans, if Tewatia was on Titanic even that wouldn't have sunk. #GTvsPBKS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 8, 2022

Tewatia also joined good company for players to score two sixes to win the game in IPL as he joined Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

Players to hit two sixes off last two balls to win an IPL match:



MS Dhoni v PBKS, 2016

Ravindra Jadeja v KKR, 2020

Rahul Tewatia v PBKS, 2022*#GTvPBKS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 8, 2022

As the tweet reads, Dhoni hit the back-to-back maximums for Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016, while Jadeja hit them against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, meanwhile, felt no tournament comes close to the IPL when it is finishes and drama.

Here are some more reactions from Twitter:

Season changed but the epic finishing of #Tewatia remains the same .

What a match dude , literally the best of this season !#IPL2022 || #GujaratTitans || #PunjabKings || #RahulTewatia || #Miller pic.twitter.com/vdtnSzDOkU — ʀᴀʜᴜʟ ꜱɪɴɢʜ ʀᴀᴊᴘᴜᴛ ⁽ ᴰᴸᴾ ⁾ (@DlpTweets_) April 8, 2022

Punjab team facing Rahul Tewatia pic.twitter.com/dSyIDKzkR8 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 8, 2022

The winning moment can be witnessed here.