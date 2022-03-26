IPL 2022: PBKS vs RCB: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, TV Channel Info

The RCB will have a new captain in Faf du Plessis, a first time entrant in the RCB set up. Du Plessis has been anointed as captain after Virat Kohli left the hot seat post the IPL 2021.

In fact, the PBKS too will have a new captain in Mayank Agarwal, who took over from KL Rahul, who is now leading Lucknow Super Giants. Mayank was one of the three players to have retained by the Punjab Kings ahead of the auction.

But still there will be a lot of focus on Kohli as this is the first time the talismanic batsman entering the field without the captain’s armband since 2013, the year in which he took over as Royal Challengers captain.

Speaking during a 'Gameplan' episode on Star Sports, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar said: "At the moment, we do not know whether Kohli will be captain again. Sometimes when a player is relieved of the burden of captaincy, he flourishes as he is not thinking about 10 other players.

"When you are captain, you are thinking about 10 other players and sometimes also the other members of your squad, about their form or lack of form and things that they are not doing right which when they do it right, will be good for the team.

“This season, we might actually see the Kohli of 2016 where he got almost 1000 runs in the IPL season," he added.

Virat Kohli scored a total of 973 runs in IPL 2016 while playing 16 matches at a jaw dropping strike rate of 152.03 including four centuries - the most in a season - and seven fifties.

He was just 27 runs short of a thousand runs. In the history of IPL, no player has even scored 800 runs in a single season.

Speaking about Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell, Gavaskar said, "Maxwell's cricket depends on how he approaches every innings. There are times when his approach has been unbelievably fantastic and then there are times it has not been that great.

“Last season, he was in a team with Virat Kohli and ABD, two of the finest batsmen that the game has seen and so maybe he lifted his game.

"He raised the level of his game to try to keep up with that. If he says to himself I am going to do what ABD has done for RCB, then RCB could be in for a real magic season from Maxwell," he added.

Here's then some essential info about the match like TV channel, live streaming platform, squads, match date and time etc.

Squads: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Match info

Match day: March 27, Sunday

Match starts 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV