IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: GT vs RR Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue, Route to Playoffs, Key Battles

The losers will, however, have another shot at the title as they will progress to the Qualifier 2 and will face the winner of the Eliminator.

The IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 will be battle for equal powers and here we are looking at details of the GT vs RR match like Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, TV Channel and some key battles that can determine the course of the match.

1 IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Date, Venue

The IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will take place on May 24 (Tuesday). The match will be held at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

2 IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Time, TV Channel, Live Streaming

The IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7.30 PM IST. The match will be live on Star Sports Networks while live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar.

3 GT Route to IPL 2022 Qualifier 1

Match 1: GT beat LSG by 5 wickets (2 pts)



Match 2: GT beat DC by 14 runs (4 pts)

Match 3: GT beat PBKS by 6 wickets (6 pts)

Match 4: GT lost to SRH by 8 wickets

Match 5: GT beat RR by 37 runs. (8 pts)

Match 6: GT beat CSK by 3 wickets (10 pts)

Match 7: GT beat KKR by 8 runs (12 pts)

Match 8: GT beat SRH by 5 wickets (14 pts)

Match 9: GT beat RCB by 6 wickets (16 pts)

Match 10: GT lost to PBKS by 8 wickets

Match 11: GT lost to MI by 5 runs.

Match 12: GT beat LSG by 62 runs. (18 points, enter playoffs)

Match 13: GT beat CSK by 7 wickets (20 points)

Match 14: GT lost to RCB by 8 wickets

4 RR route to IPL 2022 Qualifier 1

Match 1: RR beat SRH by 61 runs (2 pts)

Match 2: RR beat MI by 23 runs (4 pts)

Match 3: RR lost to RCB by 4 wickets

Match 4: RR beat LSG by 3 runs (6 pts)

Match 5: RR lost to GT by 37 runs

Match 6: RR beat KKR by 7 runs. (8 pts)

Match 7: RR beat DC by 15 runs (10 pts)

Match 8: RR beat RCB by 29 runs (12 pts)

Match 9: RR lost to MI by 5 wickets

Match 10: RR lost to KKR by 7 wickets.

Match 11: RR beat PBKS by 6 wickets (14 points)

Match 12: RR lost to DC by 8 wickets

Match 13: RR beat LSG by 24 runs (16 points).

Match 14: RR beat CSK by 5 wickets (18 points, Qualified for Playoffs).

5 GT vs RR Key battles

1. Mohammed Shami vs Jos Buttler: Shami’s experience and skills will be tested against Buttler, the in-form RR opener, who is also the IPL 2022’s highest run-maker yet. GT will require to get Buttler early in the innings.

2. Shimron Hetmyer vs Rashid Khan: RR have relied on the left-hander Hetmyer for middle/death over acceleration and GT depended on Rashid to apply breaks in this period. This battle between a big-hitter and a crafty bowler will be a treat.

3. R Ashwin vs David Miller: Ashwin’s propensity to get the wicket of left-handed batsmen has now become a legend. Miller has given GT the middle or late over acceleration and Ashwin will hope to add another name to his left-handed victims’ list.

4. Yuzvendra Chahal vs Hardik Pandya: Hardik will look for big hits and he has been his captain, and also a standout batter. Chahal might try out those wide leg-breaks to entice Hardik into a false shot. This will be a riveting battle.