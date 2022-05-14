IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' cryptic tweet aimed at Sunil Gavaskar goes viral on social media

It may be recalled that on May 11, powered by Mitchell Marsh's all-round heroics, Delhi Capitals got their act together in the nick of time to upstage Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets and keep their IPL 2022 play-offs hopes alive.

After their bowlers restricted RR to 160 for six, Marsh's 62-ball 89 and David Warner's unbeaten 52 off 41 balls helped the Capitals complete the task with 11 balls to spare for their sixth win of the season that saw the team suffer setbacks both on and off the field, including multiple coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in its camp.

However, during the match, the official Twitter handle of the Jaipur-based franchise outfit came out with a cryptic tweet directed at the little master.

*𝐻𝑖𝑡𝑠 𝑡𝑤𝑜 𝑠𝑖𝑥𝑒𝑠. 𝑇𝑎𝑘𝑒𝑠 𝑎 𝑠𝑖𝑛𝑔𝑙𝑒. 𝑆𝑚𝑎𝑟𝑡 𝑏𝑎𝑡𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔!* pic.twitter.com/af4625Tedz — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 11, 2022

"Hits two sixes. Take a single, smart batting," Royals tweeted from their official handle with a picture of the Indian cricket legend.

This was just after Devdutt Padikkal had smashed a couple of sixes and then took a single in the 13th over of the innings.

Lol 😂😂 RR's handle and their admin - the best best ever. 😅

Outstanding tweet. 😜 Just can't stop laughing at this. https://t.co/r4JO6mhoL9 — Praveen 🏏 (@_TheLateCut_) May 11, 2022

Though the tweet had come down hard on Gavaskar and was meant ruffle a few feathers, instead of creating a controversy, it won admirers on social media with some keyboard warriors even hailing Royals admin as the best ever in the IPL.

Though Gavaskar is not active on the social media, some of his comments during the pre-match shows as well as during live commentory during IPL games have drawn flak across the social media platforms with the Royals' latest tweet being a case in the pointer.

For the records, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with the ball, Marsh had picked up the two important wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (19) and Ravichandran Ashwin (50).

The Australian all-rounder then smashed seven sixes and five fours to emerge as the night's hero.

However it was Gavaskar and Royals' Twitter handle and its versatile admin who stole the limelight on the social media!