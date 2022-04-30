IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri hails Rajasthan Royals leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, terms him an 'unsung hero'

Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing IPL 2022 with 18 wickets in 8 games and even claimed a hattrick in the ongoing edition. He's making a contribution to his team every time the skipper throws the ball in his hands.

Calling Chahal an unsung hero, Shastri while speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, said, "He's the unsung hero so many times. (So many times) Chahal has turned the match on its head with some real brilliance. He bowls good variety. In very tough situations his job gets cut out not just to stop the flow of runs but also pick up wickets, and he does that."

Chahal is playing for Rajasthan Royals for the first season and the right-arm leggie seems to be relishing it. Along with Chahal, the rest of the bowlers are also performing their jobs to perfection for the Royals.

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden reckons the Royals have the best bowling line-up in the ongoing tournament and the legendary batter even complimented their skipper Sanju Samson for the bowlers brilliantly.

Samson-led RR are looking favourites to make it to the playoffs in the most exciting season of IPL and Hayden praised their young captain for making full use of an impressive bowling attack.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Hayden said, "What's impressed me the most about Sanju Samson is the way he's rotated his bowlers. I think their bowling group is second to none in this competition. Despite the coin toss not going in the favour of Sanju Samson (on so many occasions), his bowlers are accessing some fantastic areas and their lines and lengths (are brilliant) obviously. The real consistency with which Sanju Samson has been rotating his bowlers is brilliant."