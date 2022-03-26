IPL 2022: Jadeja is the best bet to lead CSK: Atul Wassan

It may be recalled that on Thursday (March 24), just two days ahead of IPL season 15 opener, long-serving leader Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed over the captaincy of CSK franchise to Jadeja.

The 40-year-old who had announced his international retirement following the 2019 World Cup, had led CSK to their fourth title last season in the UAE.

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only bethe third player to lead CSK," said CSK in a statement.

"Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," the franchise added in the statement.

Wassan, who has played four Test matches and nine One-day Internationals for India was in awe of Jadeja and his leadership skills.

"Well done, it's a good decision. Jadeja is without doubt one of the most complete cricketers. Just to groom him for a leadership role, you know it's going to be superb for CSK for because he has goot a very good six to seven years of cricket ahead. I can't see Dhoni playing for too many years after this IPL," Wassan was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency.

So, for the first time in 14 years, the word captain will not be associated with Dhoni as he relinquished leadership duties with a sporting entity which had become a part of his identity.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has told everyone in media that it was Dhoni's own decision and one should respect it.

Four-time champions CSK take on Kolkata Knight Riders in lung opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (March 26). The match begins at 7.30pm IST.

KKR will also be lead by a new captain in Shreyas Iyer.