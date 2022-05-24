IPL 2022: RCB are the favourites now: Irfan Pathan

Riding on some luck in IPL 2022 , RCB became the last team to qualify for the play-offs after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in their last league game.

RCB might have needed some luck to qualify but experts believe the team is capable of beating any side on its day.

Pathan stated that their recent performance in the league stages makes RCB a dangerous side and teams can't afford to take them lightly.

RCB takes on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator tie on Wednesday (May 25) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

"RCB are playing Eliminator for the third consecutive time in IPL. But the rest of the teams will be scared of them now. They are coming on the back of an emphatic win in their previous game and Virat Kohli seems to have regained his form which is the biggest positive," Pathan said on Cricket Live show on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.

Heading into the knockout game, RCB will be a confident lot when they face newcomers LSG.

While the winner will then head on to the second Qualifier, it will be the end of the road for the losing side and Pathan believes Kohli has found his touch at the right time.

"Virat (Kohli) seems to have found his mojo back. His match-winning half-century (in their final league game) will bode well for the team while the rest of the batters are also chipping in with valuable contributions," he added.

Both RCB and LSG head into the match on the back of wins, but, LSG will have their task cut out as they face RCB, with Kohli returning to form just ahead of the play-offs.

Add to that RCB's dramatic entry to the play-offs.

"No side can take a team like RCB for granted now. All three teams above them will be wary of RCB," Pathan added.

Pathan's views were shared by ex-England off-spinner Graeme Swann, who also believes that the Du Plessis-led side might just blank the rest after sneaking into the play-offs.

"I've got this feeling that Royal Challengers Bangalore after somehow sneaking in by the back door might surprise everybody," Swann said on the same show.

With the RCB having been a part of the IPL since its inception, and yet to lift their maiden trophy, Du Plessis' side will be eager to prove a point as against newcomers LSG.

RCB's experience in batting also certainly will weigh heavily against the young LSG pace attack of Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan.

On the other hand, KL Rahul-led LSG would be hoping to pull off a dream start to their IPL by lifting a trophy.

LSG vs RCB pre-match telecast will start from 6.30pm (May 25) on Star Sports and Hotstar May 25. Match starts at 7.30pm.