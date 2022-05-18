IPL 2022, RCB vs GT Stats And Records Preview: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Maxwell close to big milestones

Gujarat Titans have already entered the IPL 2022 playoffs and they also have ensured the No 1 slot in the points table and will appear in the Qualifier 1.

But RCB are still searching for that decisive moment to enter the playoffs for that a win against GT under Hardik Pandya is necessary. A tally of 16 points can given a much more comfortable position on the table.

Incidentally, this match will be the last group engagement of both RCB and GT.

So, here is a list of approaching milestones in the RCB vs GT match which the players will be eager to achieve irrespective of the team situation.

1. RCB vs GT head to head

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans have played once in IPL on April 30, 2022. GT emerged a comfortable 6-wicket winner on that occasion, hence they have a 1-0 lead in the head to head record.

2. RCB overall record in the IPL

Highest total: 263 for 5 vs Pune Warriors

Lowest Total: 49 all out vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Most runs: Virat Kohli: 6943 runs

Highest Individual Score: Chris Gayle: 175

Most 50s: Virat Kohli: 42

Most 100s: Chris Gayle: 6

Most 6s: Chris Gayle: 239

Most 4s: Virat Kohli: 568

Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: 139

Best figures: Anil Kumble: 5/5

Highest partnership: 229: Virat Kohli / AB de Villiers

3 IPL 2022 records at Wankhede Stadium

Highest total: 222 by RR vs DC

Average score: 166

Highest individual score: 116 by Jos Buttler

Best bowling: Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB): 5/18

4. RCB vs GT Approaching milestones

1 RCB senior batter Virat Kohl needs 57 runs to complete 7000 runs for the Royal Challengers.

2 RCB pacer Mohammad Siraj needs 2 more wickets to complete 50 wickets for the Bangalore club. He could be the 4th bowler to achieve the feat after R Vinay Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel.

3 Josh Hazlewood, the Australian pacer of the RCB, needs 1 more wicket to complete 100 wickets in the T20 competitions.

4 RCB all-rounder Harshal Patel needs 8 runs to complete 1000 runs in T20 cricket.

5 GT batsman Shubman Gill needs 5 more sixes to complete 50 sixes in the IPL.

6 RCB batter Glenn Maxwell is 9 fours away from completing 200 fours in the IPL.

7 GT captain and pacer Hardik Pandya needs 4 more wickets to complete 50 wickets in the IPL.

8 GT pacer Mohammed Shami needs 3 more wickets to complete 100 wickets in the IPL.

9 GT batter David Miller needs 3 more runs to complete 350 runs in this edition of the IPL, a first for him in 6 seasons. The last time the South African scored more than 350 runs was in IPL 2015 for Punjab Kings. He made 347 runs at an average of 57 and at a strike rate of 136 with a fifty.

10. GT pacer Alzarri Joseph needs 2 more wickets to complete 50 wickets in the T20 competitions.