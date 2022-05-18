IPL 2022, RCB vs GT Stats And Records Preview: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Maxwell close to big milestones

Mumbai, May 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2022 match on Thursday (May 19) at the Wankhede Stadium and it will be a crucial outing for the Bangalore outfit.
Gujarat Titans have already entered the IPL 2022 playoffs and they also have ensured the No 1 slot in the points table and will appear in the Qualifier 1.
But RCB are still searching for that decisive moment to enter the playoffs for that a win against GT under Hardik Pandya is necessary. A tally of 16 points can given a much more comfortable position on the table.
Incidentally, this match will be the last group engagement of both RCB and GT.
So, here is a list of approaching milestones in the RCB vs GT match which the players will be eager to achieve irrespective of the team situation.
1. RCB vs GT head to head
The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans have played once in IPL on April 30, 2022. GT emerged a comfortable 6-wicket winner on that occasion, hence they have a 1-0 lead in the head to head record.
2. RCB overall record in the IPL
Highest total: 263 for 5 vs Pune Warriors
Lowest Total: 49 all out vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Most runs: Virat Kohli: 6943 runs
Highest Individual Score: Chris Gayle: 175
Most 50s: Virat Kohli: 42
Most 100s: Chris Gayle: 6
Most 6s: Chris Gayle: 239
Most 4s: Virat Kohli: 568
Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: 139
Best figures: Anil Kumble: 5/5
Highest partnership: 229: Virat Kohli / AB de Villiers
3 IPL 2022 records at Wankhede Stadium
Highest total: 222 by RR vs DC
Average score: 166
Highest individual score: 116 by Jos Buttler
Best bowling: Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB): 5/18
4. RCB vs GT Approaching milestones
1 RCB senior batter Virat Kohl needs 57 runs to complete 7000 runs for the Royal Challengers.
2 RCB pacer Mohammad Siraj needs 2 more wickets to complete 50 wickets for the Bangalore club. He could be the 4th bowler to achieve the feat after R Vinay Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel.
3 Josh Hazlewood, the Australian pacer of the RCB, needs 1 more wicket to complete 100 wickets in the T20 competitions.
4 RCB all-rounder Harshal Patel needs 8 runs to complete 1000 runs in T20 cricket.
5 GT batsman Shubman Gill needs 5 more sixes to complete 50 sixes in the IPL.
6 RCB batter Glenn Maxwell is 9 fours away from completing 200 fours in the IPL.
7 GT captain and pacer Hardik Pandya needs 4 more wickets to complete 50 wickets in the IPL.
8 GT pacer Mohammed Shami needs 3 more wickets to complete 100 wickets in the IPL.
9 GT batter David Miller needs 3 more runs to complete 350 runs in this edition of the IPL, a first for him in 6 seasons. The last time the South African scored more than 350 runs was in IPL 2015 for Punjab Kings. He made 347 runs at an average of 57 and at a strike rate of 136 with a fifty.
10. GT pacer Alzarri Joseph needs 2 more wickets to complete 50 wickets in the T20 competitions.
