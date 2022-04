IPL 2022: RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Following two big wins and a healthy net run rate of 2.1, Sanju Samson-led Royals are seated at the top of the points table.

Faf du Plessis-led RCB are currently placed seventh in the points table with one win and a loss in their kitty. They lost the opening game against Punjab Kings but held on to their nerves in their next game to register a three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Teams batting second have so far ended up on the winning side at Wankhede Stadium as the dew factor played an important role in the games at this venue so far. Both the teams would be looking to chase in this game between the Royals.

Let's take a look at the squads, possible playing 11s, dream11 fantasy picks and match predictions for RR vs RCB game in the IPL 2022:

Squads Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Finn Allen, Luvnith Sisodia, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Chama Milind, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul. Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa. Probable Playing XIs Rajasthan: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep RCB vs RR Dream11 Best Picks Dream11 Team 1: Jos Buttler (Captain), Faf du Plessis, Sanju Samson (wk) (vice-captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Trent Boult, Akash Deep, Shahbaz Ahmed Dream11 Team 2: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (WK), David Willey, Riyan Parag, Harshal Patel, Md Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal (vice-captain). Dream11 Team 3: Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik (WK), R Ashwin, Wanindu Hasaranga (vice-captain), Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed. Prediction: Rajasthan Royals look like the favourites to win this game between RCB and RR because Sanju Samson and his band look more balanced and seem to have covered all the bases. RR bowling looks stronger than RCB which is going to play a decisive factor in the result of the game.