IPL 2022: Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube power show helps Chennai Super Kings to big total

On Tuesday night (April 12), the CSK achieved one part of it through the scathing willow of Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube.

The left-right combo put the RCB attack through the wringer at the DY Patil Stadium as the Super Kings reached a fighting total against the Bangalore side, 216 for 4 no less and it was the highest first innings total of IPL 2022 so far.

There never has been a better batsman to watch than Robin Uthappa when he is on song, dishing out a mix of power and elegance to thrill the audience. The Tuesday night was no exception.

Robin Uthappa Highest Score in IPL

Uthappa cut, pulled and drove at will to reach a well deserved fifty and then he added some more to it to cap a fantastic night, overcoming his highest score of 87 in the IPL.

He made 89 off 50 balls with four 4s and nine 6s and made an astonishing 165 runs for the third wicket in a little over 12 overs. Incredible. It was also the highest partnership of the season so far.

At the other end, Dube started off on a confident note as the left-hander has been one of their better batsmen in a season plagued with multitude of worries.

Dube reminds one of Yuvraj Singh with his batting style and effortless hitting, but not so much of bat swing like the former India batter from Punjab.

But on this night, Dube and Uthappa merged their fearless attitude towards batting to benefit the CSK through a hundred-run stand, first for the Ravindra Jadeja-led side in IPL 2022.

During the pitch report session, Graeme Swann had told Star Sports that the hard length will not work in the DY Patil Stadium as the ball will carry nicely to the batsman from that length and it happened precisely so.

“It (Pitch) was played on last night and has had an extra day of sunshine, the pitch is very, very dry. Already a little bit dusty. This is going to spin. For the seam bowlers, there's not a great deal on this pitch.

“Seamers - avoid digging in, it's just not going to work for you. Batting first, if they can get 170-180, that's very defendable. The ground staff are treating the outfield again, so dew won't be as big a problem as it has been earlier on in the IPL,” said Swann.

His words did not go in vain as the CSK batsmen made merry on a true pitch, and now over to their bowlers to defend the total.