IPL 2022: RR vs CSK Toss Report, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Info, Pre-match comments

The CSK have already been ousted from the race for playoffs berth, and RR now have 16 points and win will ensure that they will become the 3rd team after Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants to advance to the knockouts.

Even if they get defeated, the RR just need to ensure that the margin of defeat should not be too heavy so that their net run rate remain on the higher side.

So, here we have toss update, playing 11 info, pitch report and pre-match comments of RR vs CSK match.

Toss: CSK won, opted to bat

Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

Pitch report

Matthew Hayden on Star Sports: “This is a glorious ground. We've got the bigger pockets all-round the ground and there is a glorious breeze blowing across. Over 5000 runs have been scored at this venue, 200 has been breached seven times.

“It looks quite hard and doesn't have that usual grass covering we have been used to seeing. Seems a high-scoring surface and whoever wins the toss will want to bat. And they'll want to get to that 190 score because this is a belter.”

Captains’ Comments

MS Dhoni, CSK Captain: We'll bat first. You want to give batters enough time, given our combination. Just want them to express themselves. Only one change Rayudu in for Shivam. He is someone who bowls at decent pace and gets good bounce but the important thing is to give them the time to develop. Want to groom players but also give them enough opportunity to develop. Just for the sake of giving time to players, we aren't playing a lopsided team, so it's a bit of both. Definitely, because it will be unfair to not to say thank you to Chennai. Won't be nice to do that to CSK fans.”

Sanju Samson, RR Captain: “We're comfortable doing both, but would have wanted to bat first. One change - Hetmyer comes in for Neesham, I can see him hitting a lot of balls in the nets, so that must be good for him. We've been playing some good cricket and want to finish off on a high.”