IPL 2022: RR vs KKR Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Kolkata invite Rajasthan to bat

After winning the toss at the Brabourne Stadium, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer elected to bowl first against Sanju Samson-led Royals.

Backing his decision to bowl first, Iyer said, "The wicket looks really really amazing and hard. One side is short and the other side longer and that's another reason why we want to chase. We're almost halfway through the tournament and it's important to find our playing XI. One change: Shivam mavi comes in for Aman Khan."

Meanwhile, RR skipper Samson also said they would have loved to bowl here as well. Speaking at the toss, Samson said, "We would have loved to bowl here. But we should be ready to do both. It's a different venue. We haven't played here. We have to understand the condition and adjust and play accordingly. Everyone is playing their game and contributing. They look at the scorecard and play accordingly. You need to be smarter in this competition. Three changes: Trent Boult is back and Neesham misses out, Obed McCoy makes his debut and Kuldeep Sen is out and Karun Nair comes in for Rassie van der Dussen."

Both Shreyas Iyer-led Knight Riders and Sanju Samson-led Royals head into the match on the back of losses. While Kolkata was handed a seven-wicket loss by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan fell to a 37-run loss to newcomers Gujarat Titans.

Knights will be eager to return to winning ways having fallen to two consecutive losses. In the ongoing season, Knights have had a mixed season, with three wins and three losses from six encounters. Meanwhile, Rajasthan have won three matches and lost two.

Royals and Knights have met 25 times in the IPL and former champions KKR have a slight edge, having won on 13 occasions, while Royals have won 11 games, with one match ending with no result.

RR vs KKR Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11:

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (capt, wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11:

Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Sheldon Jackson (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav