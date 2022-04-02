IPL 2022: RR vs MI: Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Captains' Comments

Rajasthan Royals had won their opening encounter in IPL 2022, so the Sanju Samson-led RR will be keen to continue their march against Rohit Sharma’s MI.

Here’s a detailed looked at toss, playing 11, pitch report etc.

Toss: Mumbai Indians won, elected to bowl.

Playing 11s

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (Captain, wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.

Pre-match comments

Sanju Samson, RR Captain: We have to be happy with that (batting first). We would also have bowled on this wicket, being an afternoon game and a different venue, but happy to bat. Chatter in the camp is to be a bit smarter. We are playing different teams in different conditions, different venues, so it is all about understanding the demands and applying your game plan accordingly.

“Standards have to be kept throughout the tournament. We did a good job in the auctions to get a very strong squad. We have one change Navdeep Saini has come in for Coulter-Nile.

Rohit Sharma, MI Captain: We are going to bowl first. No particular reason. It is a good pitch, we are seeing a trend in the tournament, you have a score in front of you and you know what to do as a batting group. Dew is not going to be a factor.

“We just felt it is a good pitch, lets have a score in front of us and see what we do as a batting group. We are here to correct our wrongs. Every game gives us an opportunity to do that. We are a young team and learning from every game is what we are trying to do. Same team.

Trent Boult, RR pacer: Obviously, some good memories in the Mumbai memories but I'm excited to be representing Rajasthan. For me, I think it's about keeping things simple (about his excellent Powerplay record). Looking to pitch it up and see if I can get success.

“Obviously very early in the tournament, conditions different today from our first game. Mumbai are a quality side, but we enjoy playing the big sides. Never played here before, so don't have anything to draw experience from.

“It's about being accurate and backing your plans as much as you can. Enjoyed bonding with the whole group so far.

Riyan Parag, RR batsman: The confidence is high in the camp after the win. There is a good vibe in the group and you'll see that if you observe our practice sessions.

“Ash Bhai (Ashwin) and Yuzi Bhai (Chahal) have been very supportive. It's a very good atmosphere in the group. I have been doing this role (finisher) for two years now, so I've got a hang of how to go about things.

“The think tank and Sanga Sir (Kumar Sangakkara) have liked my intent and the plan is to keep doing more of the same and hopefully finish games well for Rajasthan Royals.

Pitch Report

Rohan Gavaskar to Star Sports: Third game at the DY Patil Stadium and it is a third new pitch, a fresh pitch. We have seen two different scores here, the first game saw a score in excess of 200 while the second was below 130, the reason being the bounce.

“This (new pitch) is a good one to bat on. There will be runs scored but like in the previous pitch the lengths will be the key. If the bowlers hit the right lengths then the batters will find it a little bit tougher.