IPL 2022 Rumours: These 3 Teams Are In Hot Pursuit of Shreyas Iyer; Know The Reason!

There were rumours of him joining the Ahmedabad team but they drafted in Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan. Hardik is touted as their skipper for IPL 2022.

Lucknow team also might not be hotly in pursuit for Shreyas as they already picked KL Rahul from the pool of released players and he could be their captain too for IPL 2022.

But three other teams are in the running to acquire the services of Shreyas. Let’s a take a peep at them and find out why they are keen on the India middle-order batsman.

1 Kolkata Knight Riders

The two-time IPL champions are on the lookout for a captain after releasing Eoin Morgan, who had led them to the IPL 2021 final in the UAE. It is unlikely that they will bring back the England captain for IPL 2022 and they might just opt for a big Indian name to lead them.

Shreyas fits the bill. The Mumbai man made a hundred on his Test debut against New Zealand at Kanpur, and see his stocks rising by a few notches. He had a good run as Delhi Capitals captain in IPL 2020 before an injury ruled him out of the first part of the IPL 2021. The Delhi retained Rishabh Pant as captain even after Shreyas returned and the latter decided to move out and seek better opportunity elsewhere. KKR is a well-established team and Shreyas could be a good fit there.

2 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Much of RCB’s brand name was also associated with Virat Kohli, who captained the IPL team and remained the undisputed all-format leader of Team India as well. But now, Kohli has relinquished all captaincy duties and remains a senior player. But the RCB would like to get a player who can possibly grow as high as Kohli and one day even captain India.

Shreyas has that potential and the Royal Challengers might go all out for him. They have the penchant for taking players for high prices and Shreyas could be their next big buy, who can also give them a long-term option just like Kohli did.

The RCB had also shared a picture and congratulatory message on their Twitter handle when Shreyas made his debut hundred last year. The only possible hindrance of his immediate ascension to captaincy is the presence of Australian Glenn Maxwell, who could be considered for the lead role considering his experience.

3 Dark horse — Chennai Super Kings

It is not yet clear that MS Dhoni will lead the CSK in IPL 2022, and even if he leads this could be the last season the Jharkhand man in charge of the Chennai outfit. They will need player to captain them at least from IPL 2023 and given the trait of CSK giving long rope for players, they might look for someone who can be with the team for a few years. Shreyas easily fit that role. He has shown good captaincy acumen for the Delhi outfit and is a proven performer with the bat in the IPL.