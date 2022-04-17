IPL 2022: 'Shikhar Dhawan for me is Mr IPL', says Graeme Swann

The left-handed batsman who is leading the team in the game against SRH in the absence of regular captain Mayank Agarwal scored 8 off 11 balls before getting dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

He might not have had a decent show today, but former England cricketer Graeme Swann praised Punjab Kings' star opener's performance in the tournament. Swann feels Dhawan has started roaring with his bat for his new franchise and it is simply fascinating to see 'Vintage Dhawan' play some of his trademark shots.

While dubbing the senior India cricketer as 'Mr IPL', Swann said on Cricket Live on Star Sports, "Clearly he's in a form of his life. I mean he's been playing a pink suit gear dog in the TATA IPL. I mean he is Mr IPL (for me) and I love watching every minute of him bat like that (when he's in his elements)."

Lauding the wide range of shots the senior left-handed batsman possesses in his repertoire, the former England spinner claimed that we are seeing 'Vintage Dhawan' in the tournament.

"As soon as Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot over extra cover for a six early on in his innings, you know he's in for a good time. And these are some vintage Shikhar Dhawan shots. He's brilliant down the ground, brilliant over the square, that little ramp over the top, a flick to the leg side. He's amazing."

Dhawan has so far aggregated 205 runs in six games in the tournament with 70 being his highest total. The talented left-handed batsman from Delhi has scored at a strike rate of 133.11.