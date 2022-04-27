IPL 2022: 'SRH pacer Umran Malik, PBKS seamer Arshdeep will play for India', say experts

While fast bowling sensation Malik is drawing everyone's attention with his ability to bowl in excess of 150-clicks, Singh, on the other hand, is being lauded for delivering under pressure in the death overs and bowling in the right areas.

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri believes the left-arm uncapped quick from Punjab Kings' is bowling exceedingly well in the death overs and might soon get a call up from the national selectors.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, former India captain Shastri said, "For someone so young and then to deliver time and time again when the chips are down and the pressure is on him (it's brilliant to see). Arshdeep is holding on to his nerves brilliantly, he's doing well in death overs. This shows he's moving up the ranks very quickly and he could be walking into the Indian team."

SRH speedster Umran Malik has already received a lot of praise from several experts and the latest one to speak highly of this pacer from Jammu and Kashmir is West Indies batting legend, Brian Lara. Lara - who is acting as a mentor for the SRH side in the ongoing league - claimed the pacer from Jammu reminds him of former Windies pacer Fiedel Edwards. Lara went on to add that being a quick learner Umran will add other skills to his bowling armoury to become an even better seamer.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Lara said, "Umran Malik reminds me a lot about Fiedel Edwards when he first started, a lot of pace and I hope that he understands it as he goes into international cricket, which I think he'll eventually play. In the IPL, a lot of batsmen get accustomed to playing sheer pace, so I hope that he adds a little bit more to his armoury later on. He's a quick learner in the nets, he's willing to learn and it's just awesome to see India has a pacer of that calibre, it's just tremendous."