IPL 2022: SRH vs GT Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments: Hyderabad invite Gujarat to bat

After winning the toss in Mumbai, SRH skipper Kane Williamson elected to bowl first against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans.

Having invited Gujarat to bat first, Williamson said, "We'll bowl first. Potential dew factor could be the difference. But we want to put skills with the ball up front. (CSK match) Largely it was about growth. We improved in the second game a won the third. Hope to do that today. No change in the playing XI."

At the toss, Pandya said, "I have to be happy. We would have bowled first as well - simply because of the dew factor. Playing here for the first time so doesn't matter, batting first is okay. (Three wins on the trot) It's always good to win. But for us process is more important. We have got the results since we have been following the plans. This game is more important to show we are there to fight. (Tewatia) The way he's batting, the kind of confidence he has. Shows a lot of character, courage. Being confident is helping him. Same playing XI."

Newcomers Titans are the only team to maintain a clean slate in this ongoing season, having registered three straight wins. The Hardik Pandya-led side will look to continue their smashing start when they take on Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers.

While Gujarat, who began their season with a smashing win over fellow new comers Lucknow Super Giants, have won all their matches so far, Sunrisers season has been a shaky one.

After starting their season off with two straight losses, Sunrisers bounced back with a win as they defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their third match of the season. Williamson's side will look to build on that momentum when they face the high-flying Titans.

Titans, who have ticked all the boxes so far, currently lie third on the points table with six points from three games. On the other hand, former champions Sunrisers are languishing at the eighth spot with two points from three games.

This will be the first time the two sides will face off in the IPL. Sunrisers who have played two matches at the DY Patil Stadium, have won one and lost one. Meanwhile unbeaten Titans will be playing their first game at the DY Patil Stadium this season.

SRH vs GT Playings XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11s:

Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik

Gujarat Titans Playing 11:

Hardik Pandya (captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Rahul Tewatia, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Matthew Wade, B Sai Sudharshan, Abhinav Manohar