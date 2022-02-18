IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach Simon Katich resigns; Unhappy over auction plans

As per a report in 'The Australian', Katich decided to walk out after a disagreement on how the team was being managed and he also felt that the franchise disregarded the pre-auction plans.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad was involved in a major controversy after they sacked David Warner as captain last season and then the batter was even ousted from the playing XI.

Since the last season, Trevor Bayliss and Brad Haddin have also departed as coaches.

For the upcoming IPL 2022 season, former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody would be coaching the franchise and he had brought in Katich on board as the assistant coach.

Kane Williamson will be leading the side in IPL 2022. In the mega auction held last week, Sunrisers Hyderabad picked up the likes of Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen. Apart from Williamson, they had retained young cricketers Umran Malik and Abdul Samad.

In fact, the Hyderabad franchise bought a lot of young Indian players who do not have much exposure at the highest level.

But it may be recalled that they bought back pacers T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and bought India off-spinner Washington Sundar and West Indian wicketkeeper batsman Nicholas Pooran as their big buys.

However, the Hyderabad side did not bid for Jason Holder as the West Indian all-rounder was their second most successful bowler with 16 wickets from 8 matches, two wickets behind Rashid Khan, who was also released and was later drafted in by the Gujarat Titans ahead of the auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2022: Kane Williamson, Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.