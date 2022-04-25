IPL 2022: Thought he played with the dimensions of the ground well: Bichel hails Rahul's unbeaten ton

LSG vs MI IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

It was Rahul's second unbeaten century against Mumbai Indians this season. Hailing the skipper's innings, LSG coach Andy Bichel said Rahul was sublime during his knock against MI.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Bichel said, "KL was sublime. He played well off the front foot, and opened the face of the bat when they bowled wide to him. He pulled the ball very well, into the gaps. I thought he played with the dimensions of the ground well."

In the game on Sunday, Rohit Sharma-led MI invited LSG to bat first. Lucknow got off to a slow start scoring just 32 in the powerplay for the loss of one wicket. Following the powerplay, the Lucknow skipper changed gears and he effortlessly found the boundary ropes. Despite regular wickets falling at the other end, Rahul held on till the end as he scored 103 off 62 to guide LSG to 168/6.

In reply, Mumbai got off to a cautious start, not losing any wickets in the powerplay. But as has been MI's story this season, the batsmen struggled to build partnerships, as the Lucknow bowlers restricted MI to 132/8. Krunal Pandya led the bowling attack against his former side with a three wicket haul.

The win saw newcomers Lucknow break into the top four with five wins from eight games. On the other hand, MI - the most successful team in IPL, is languishing at the bottom of the table having fallen to eight straight losses.