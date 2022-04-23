IPL 2022: Ton-up Jos Buttler, bowlers help Royals edge Capitals by 15 runs in a high-scoring game

The right-handed swashbuckler started from where he left in the previous game and notched up his third ton of the season. The century came off just 57 balls for Buttler and he ended up scoring 116 off 65 to propel the Royals to 222 for 2 after being put in to bat first. Buttler smashed eight towering nine sixes and as many boundaries before getting dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman in the 19th over.

1

53643

Chasing the highest total of the season, Delhi Capitals needed a brisk start from David Warner and Prithvi Shaw. However, Rajasthan Royals made most of the pressure of the scoreboard and bowled in the right areas to keep DC's in-form opening duo silent in the powerplay.

Warner (28 off 14) was removed by Prasidh Krishna in the fifth over. Shaw (37 off 27) and Rishabh Pant (44 off 24) kept Delhi's hopes alive but they also perished in middle overs while trying to up the ante.

Lalit Yadav and Rovman Powell hit some lusty blows in the death overs to keep Delhi Capitals in the hunt. But Lalit was dismissed by Prasidh in the penultimate over for 34 and the RR pacer finished with a wicket maiden over to put his team on the top.

With 36 required from the last over, West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell showed his big-hitting prowess and hammered Royals' paceman Obed McCoy for three back-to-back sixes to give another twist to the tale. However, a no-ball controversy on the third ball of the over and the drama that unfolded after that helped the bowler to calm his nerves down.

As the umpire didn't give it a No-Ball, Delhi Capitals' captain Pant and assistant coach Pravin Amre protested from the dugout and the latter walked into the middle to lodge their complaint with the on-field umpire.

After better sense prevailed and play resumed, McCoy bowled back-to-back dot balls to ensure his team doesn't lose the game and was also rewarded on the final ball when Powell was caught by captain Samson, behind the stumps.