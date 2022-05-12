IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After CSK vs MI on 12 May

Rajasthan Royals sit in the third position with 7 wins in 12 matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore sit in the fourth position with same number of points as RR, but the Bangalore-based side have a negative Net Run Rate.

Delhi Capitals in fifth are two points better off Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, who have 10 points on board. As it stands all four sides are still alive in the playoff race.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, who were already out of contention for the playoffs, ended Chennai Super Kings' slim hopes of finishing in the top four via a 5-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (May 12).

Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after CSK vs MI on 12 May 2022:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate 1. Gujarat Titans (Q) 12 9 3 0 0 18 0.376 2. Lucknow Super Giants 12 8 4 0 0 16 0.385 3. Rajasthan Royals 12 7 5 0 0 14 0.228 4. Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 7 5 0 0 14 -0.115 5. Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 0 0 12 0.210 6. Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.031 7. Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 7 0 0 10 -0.057 8. Punjab Kings 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.231 9. Chennai Super Kings 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.181 10. Mumbai Indians 12 3 9 0 0 6 -0.613

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 50s 100s 1. Jos Buttler (RR) 12 625 116 149.88 3 3 2. KL Rahul (LSG) 12 459 103* 140.36 2 2 3. David Warner (DC) 10 427 92* 152.18 5 0 4. Faf du Plessis (RCB) 12 389 96 132.76 3 0 5. Shubman Gill 12 384 96 137.14 4 0 6. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 11 381 88* 122.11 3 0 7. Tilkak Varma (MI) 12 368 61 132.85 2 0 8. Quinton de Kock (LSG) 12 355 80 137.59 3 0 9. Deepak Hooda (LSG) 12 347 55 130.94 3 0 10. Hardik Pandya (GT) 11 344 87* 131.80 3 0

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard

Position Player Matches Wickets Best Bowling Inning Economy Rate 4W+ Innings 1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 12 23 5/40 7.54 2 2. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) 12 21 5/18 7.85 2 3. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 12 18 4/14 8.71 2 4. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) 10 18 4/33 8.72 2 5. T Natarajan (SRH) 9 17 3/10 8.65 0 6. Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 8 16 3/25 7.75 0 7. Mohammed Shami (GT) 12 16 3/25 7.87 0 8. Avesh Khan (LSG) 10 16 5/25 7.96 1 9. Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 9 16 3/20 8.70 0 10. Mukesh Choudhary (CSK) 11 16 4/46 9.22 1