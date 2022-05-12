IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After CSK vs MI on 12 May

Mumbai, May 12: New entrants Gujarat Titans sit at the top of the points table and have already booked an IPL 2022 playoffs spot, while fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants, who sit in the second position, also are a win away from sealing a top four spot.
Rajasthan Royals sit in the third position with 7 wins in 12 matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore sit in the fourth position with same number of points as RR, but the Bangalore-based side have a negative Net Run Rate.
Delhi Capitals in fifth are two points better off Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, who have 10 points on board. As it stands all four sides are still alive in the playoff race.
IPL 2022 Playoffs Schedule: Qualified Teams, Date, Time Table, Venues, Live Streaming Info
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, who were already out of contention for the playoffs, ended Chennai Super Kings' slim hopes of finishing in the top four via a 5-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (May 12).
Here is a look at the updated IPL 2022 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard after CSK vs MI on 12 May 2022:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1.
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18
|0.376
|2.
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|0.385
|3.
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|0.228
|4.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|-0.115
|5.
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|0.210
|6.
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.031
|7.
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|-0.057
|8.
|Punjab Kings
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.231
|9.
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|4
|8
|0
|0
|8
|-0.181
|10.
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.613
IPL 2022 Orange Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|50s
|100s
|1.
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|12
|625
|116
|149.88
|3
|3
|2.
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|12
|459
|103*
|140.36
|2
|2
|3.
|David Warner (DC)
|10
|427
|92*
|152.18
|5
|0
|4.
|Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|12
|389
|96
|132.76
|3
|0
|5.
|Shubman Gill
|12
|384
|96
|137.14
|4
|0
|6.
|Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)
|11
|381
|88*
|122.11
|3
|0
|7.
|Tilkak Varma (MI)
|12
|368
|61
|132.85
|2
|0
|8.
|Quinton de Kock (LSG)
|12
|355
|80
|137.59
|3
|0
|9.
|Deepak Hooda (LSG)
|12
|347
|55
|130.94
|3
|0
|10.
|Hardik Pandya (GT)
|11
|344
|87*
|131.80
|3
|0
IPL 2022 Purple Cap Leaderboard
|Position
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling Inning
|Economy Rate
|4W+ Innings
|1.
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|12
|23
|5/40
|7.54
|2
|2.
|Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)
|12
|21
|5/18
|7.85
|2
|3.
|Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
|12
|18
|4/14
|8.71
|2
|4.
|Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)
|10
|18
|4/33
|8.72
|2
|5.
|T Natarajan (SRH)
|9
|17
|3/10
|8.65
|0
|6.
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|8
|16
|3/25
|7.75
|0
|7.
|Mohammed Shami (GT)
|12
|16
|3/25
|7.87
|0
|8.
|Avesh Khan (LSG)
|10
|16
|5/25
|7.96
|1
|9.
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|9
|16
|3/20
|8.70
|0
|10.
|Mukesh Choudhary (CSK)
|11
|16
|4/46
|9.22
|1
