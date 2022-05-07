IPL 2022: We always want to go one up against Chennai Super Kings: Pravin Amre

Speaking about their next encounter, Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Pravin Amre said, "CSK has always been one of the teams to beat in the IPL. We always want to go one up against them as they set high standards for themselves.

"I think the toss will be crucial in our next game because of the dew factor at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. However, the long boundaries in the stadium could be an advantage for our spinners and especially Kuldeep Yadav, who is in great form at the moment," added Amre.

Meanwhile, Amre also spoke about the areas in which the team showed improvement in their last match. "Earlier in the season, our batters were batting well, but nobody was attaining the big scores. That's why it was great to see David Warner score 92n.o and bat through the 20 overs," he stated.

"It was also good to see Anrich Nortje bowl at the level we wanted him to bowl at. The wicket of Kane Williamson was very important. Nortje dismissed Williamson in the Powerplay overs and set up the match for us," Amre said.

The Assistant Coach further added, "We are not looking too far ahead and we'll take it game by game from here on. We faced challenges in our last match as well as a few players were unavailable due to injury and sickness, but the players in the eleven put up a fantastic performance.

"You know that you have a strong batting line-up when you score above 200 with the loss of just three wickets," he signed off.

In the current edition of the Indian Premier League, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals have struggled to find momentum as they have registered five wins and five losses in the ten games played so far. With the playoffs race heating up, Capitals, who are placed fifth on the points table will need to win against MS Dhoni-led Chennai to keep the chances alive.

In the 26 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, CSK lead 16-10 against DC in the head-to-head battles. In the last 5 meetings, however, it's 4-1 in favour of DC. This will be the first meeting between the two teams at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, a venue where CSK have a better record compared to DC.

While Delhi will head into the game on the back of a win, defending champions Chennai Super Kings will enter the match on the back of a loss.

