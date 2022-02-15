IPL 2022: We were looking for left-armer pacers, glad it worked out: Zaheer Khan

Mumbai, Feb 15: Stressing that left-arm bowlers bring a different angle while having a go at the batters, former India pacer Zaheer Khan said that Mumbai Indians were indeed looking for such bowlers and got them at the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.
During the two-day mega auction, five-time champions Mumbai Indians roped in left-arm pacers in England's Tymal Mills and India's very own Jaydev Unadkat, who is an experienced campaigner.
"Look, a left-armer does bring a different angle and that does work as an added advantage, so we were looking at left-armers in particular and I am glad that it all worked out," Zaheer, who is the Director of Cricket Operations, said on a show posted on the Mumbai Indians official twitter handle.
Apart from the two, Mumbai Indians also roped in Australian left-arm quick Daniel Sams, who has played five T20s and Arjun Tendulkar, who is a budding pacer and son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar.
"We did get four of the certain left-handers which went out of our reach but we held our ground and made sure that we put up a squad together which we can definitely have a lot of hopes there," added Zaheer, himself a left-arm pacer.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.