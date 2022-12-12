IPL 2023 Auction: Four players Kolkata Knight Riders must try to buy in auction

1. Martin Guptill (Base Price: 1 crore)

With the lowest budget among the teams, Kolkata Knight Riders will have to conduct business with limited options. Martin Guptill is one of the players they can target as the Kiwi player is expected to come cheap. Guptill is a terrific batsman who can destroy any bowling unit on a given day. He has historically been underwhelming in the IPL but KKR can provide the opener with a platform to unleash. With Aaron Finch, Ajinkya Rahane shown the door, Guptill can fill one opening slot for the Knights.

Ideal Price: 1.2 to 1.5 crore

2. Harry Brook (Base Price: 1.5 crore)

Harry Brook has made a name for himself in recent months. The English batsman is an aggressive player who will be perfect for KKR in the middle order. Given his ability to find the boundaries, the 23-year-old can be a decent addition to the Knight squad who can complement Shreyas Iyer and others in the middle overs.

Ideal Price: Within 2 crore

3. Jaydev Unadkat (Base Price: 50 lakhs)

Jaydev Unadkat was released by Rajasthan Royals, but the left-arm pacer has continued his prolific record in domestic cricket this year as well. He was outstanding for Saurashtra as they won the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which in turn has earned Unadkat a call-up to the India test squad against Bangladesh. KKR will be benefitted from Unadkat's experience and bowling prowess at the death. The Knights also don't have a left arm pacer in their ranks, and Unadkat can be the perfect weapon for them given he comes in the right price.

Ideal Price: 80 lakhs to 1.2 crore

4. Manish Pandey (Base Price: 1 crore)

Manish Pandey has done it all for Kolkata Knight Riders. The batter was instrumental in KKR's 2014 title-winning year and played a pivotal knock in the final.

The years have turned and Manish Pandey has found himself looking at the auction for a new home. A homecoming at KKR will be perfect though. Pandey, 33, will still be hoping to wear India colours in future and a decent season with KKR can take him closer towards that. KKR will also need a dependable middle-order player and the former Sunrisers Hyderabad player can take up that role. His talent was never a doubt, but lack of consistency has been the hindrance for Pandey to reach loftier heights. And if he can rectify that, the Karnataka skipper can become an asset for KKR, like the earlier years.

Idea Price: 1.2 to 1.5 crore