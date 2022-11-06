IPL 2023: Punjab Kings' new skipper Shikhar Dhawan claims team will gear up nicely for next season

Dhawan - who was roped in by the Mohali-based franchise in the last auction for a sum of Rs 8.25 crore - had a good season with the bat for Punjab Kings as he went on to score 460 runs in 14 games at an average of 38.33.

The southpaw - who played for Delhi Capitals in the season prior to that - was consistent with the bat. Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings' finished sixth in IPL 15 and the skipper too had a poor season. The right-handed batter scored 196 runs in 13 games and scored at a strike rate of 122.50 in the showpiece edition.

Speaking about his appointment as the captain of the side, Dhawan - who will be the 14th captain for the franchise in 16 seasons - expressed his elation. The Delhi cricketer also claimed that he's looking forward to a new season.

"I am proud to have been appointed the captain of Punjab Kings. It's all because of your prayers and love that I have been given such a huge responsibility. I am really happy and would like to thank the Sher Squad. I am looking forward to the new season. The entire team will gear up nicely for the upcoming season and for that, we will need your blessings. And with the blessings of the Almighty, we will try to conquer the world," said Dhawan in a video shared by Punjab Kings.

Ahead of IPL 2023, PBKS team management also appointed Trevor Baylis as the new head coach of the side after parting ways with former India cricketer Anil Kumble.

The franchise might also offload several players on the side to increase its purse ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction. As per a Cricbuzz report, the new head coach, the team is looking to buy Ben Stokes, Cameron Green and Sam Curran at the auction.

The franchise is might release Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs 9 crore) and Odean Smith (Rs 6 crore) ahead of the auction.