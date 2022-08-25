IPL 2023: 'Punjab Kings remove Anil Kumble as head coach, Eoin Morgan on franchise's radar,' say reports

The Mohali-based franchise - which appointed Kumble as the coach ahead of IPL 2020 - has decided not to renew the contract of the legendary India spinner.

The ESPNCricinfo report claimed, "The decision to let Kumble go was taken by a board comprising multiple owners, including Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, industrialists Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, and Karan Paul and Kings' chief executive officer Satish Menon."

The franchise is on the lookout for a new coach and the announcement will be made soon.

The franchise hasn't done well in all three seasons under Kumble's watch as it finished in the bottom half of the table every year. KL Rahul was the captain of the franchise in the first two seasons and Mayank Agarwal was appointed the skipper of the side for IPL 2022 after Rahul joined debutants Lucknow Super Giants.

That move too didn't bear fruits for the franchise as the burden of captaincy seemed to have affected his batting. The Karnataka batter's form in the IPL 2022 resulted in him not getting into the national reckoning ahead of the home series against South Africa.

The former India cricketer, however, is credited for grooming youngsters like Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, and Ravi Bishnoi - who now plays for LSG - during his stint as PBKS coach.

Reports further claim that former England cricketer and World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan could be the new head coach of the franchise. Morgan has been a part of the Mohali-based franchise in the past as a player.

A Cricbuzz report earlier last week said, "The Mohali team has apparently decided not to renew Anil Kumble's three-year contract, which ends this September. They are already in search of candidates. It is learnt that their representatives have approached the likes of Eoin Morgan, Trevor Bayliss and one former India coach. Eventually one of them or none of them may get the posting. A Punjab Kings official said they will decide in a week's time."

It is also being reported that Agarwal might also be relieved of his duties as the captain of the side and team management will appoint a new skipper for the new season.