IPL 2023: Punjab Kings strengthen support staff with addition of former India spinner Sunil Joshi

"We are excited to announce that former Indian left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi has been appointed as Punjab Kings' spin bowling coach," the franchise announced in a Twitter post.

The 52-year-old, who has played 15 Tests and 69 ODIs from 1996 to 2001, led the Indian selection committee before being replaced by current chairman Chetan Sharma.

Joshi, who had an illustrious two-decade long career for Karnataka in domestic cricket, also represented Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side has overhauled the coaching set-up by bringing in experienced Trevor Bayliss to replace Anil Kumble as the head coach.

They also brought back Wasim Jaffer as their batting coach and named Charl Langeveldt as the bowling coach, while Brad Haddin was named the assistant coach to his compatriot Bayliss.

Punjab Kings Support Staff 2023

PBKS Head coach: Trevor Bayliss (Australia)

PBKS Assistant coach: Brad Haddin (Australia)

PBKS Batting coach: Wasim Jaffer (India)

PBKS Bowling coach: Charl Langeveldt (South Africa)

PBKS Spin bowling coach: Sunil Joshi (India)

PBKS Physiotherapist: Andrew Leipus (Australia)

Punjab Kings, who finished sixth in the 10-team IPL 2022 standings, also made changes to their squad for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League during the auction in December 2022.

Ahead of the auction, they released their skipper Mayank Agarwal and named Dhawan as the captain of the team. And during the IPL 2023 Auction, PBKS broke the bank to bring back Sam Curran for a record-breaking whopping Rs 18.50 Crore.

The Punjab-based franchise have also added Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza to their squad for the next season along with four uncapped Indian players.

Punjab Kings Squad for IPL 2023

Player's bought in auction: Sam Curran (Rs 18.5 crore), Sikandar Raza (Rs 50 lakh), Harpreet Bhatia (Rs 40 lakh), Shivam Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Mohit Rathee (Rs 20 lakh), Vidwath Kaverappa (Rs 20 lakh).

Retained players: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar.