IPL 2023 Retention LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals trade Shardul Thakur to KKR; Cummins, Billings pull out

The transfer window for the IPL 2023 season will close at 5 pm on Tuesday (November 15). By the end of the day, all ten IPL franchises will submit the names of players they are going to retain ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction. The franchises will also reveal the list of players they have released ahead of the next edition of the premier T20 league.

The IPL 2023 Auction will be held on December 23 in Kochi and all the teams will be looking to fine-tune their squad for the sixteenth edition of the tournament which will begin in late March and conclude in early June next year in India.

With the home-and-away format making its return in the IPL next year, every franchisee will be required to build a squad keeping the pitch and conditions in mind. As every side will play a minimum of 7 games at home and therefore, the team management will look to build the side based on the strengths of their home ground.

Also, some big names who were missing in the IPL 2022 might return in the next season, giving teams all the more reason to release some players to increase their purses ahead of the mini-IPL auction.

Here are the live updates of IPL 2023 Retention:

Auto Refresh Feeds There is debate on social media, as well as in the cricketing corridors, about the partnership between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kane Williamson. Will this association end or continue for another season? Let's wait and watch. Rajasthan Royals will look to offload some players to increase their purse. They will look to once again get the services of England all-rounder Ben Stokes. As per The Hindu report, captain MS Dhoni is doing some last-minute changes to the side. " “There has been a lot of speculation in the media. But Jadeja has not spoken about anything to us. He will be playing for us in the coming season,” a CSK source was quoted by the news daily. Reports earlier claimed that CSK skipper MS Dhoni is in no mood to let the India all-rounder go. There are rumours that Mumbai Indians should release veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard ahead of the new season. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has this on say on MI-Pollard: Well, I think it's going to be very difficult for Mumbai Indians to release Kieron Pollard. He's been there for many years. But yes, there are times when you have to take few tough calls and maybe this is the time. They have to move forward and make a team for the next 4-5 years and try to find someone who can do what Pollard has done over the years. Very happy to play for the new franchisee. Very happy the way trade went forward and I'll always give my best. That's what I can promise. Very excited to meet new people and make some good memories. And will play the (game of) cricket hard ways. Kolkata, here I come. 𝘒𝘰𝘭𝘬𝘢𝘵𝘢 𝘪𝘴 𝘦𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘳𝘭𝘺 𝘸𝘢𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘺𝘰𝘶, 𝘛𝘩𝘢𝘬𝘶𝘳 😍@imShard #AmiKKR #GalaxyOfKnights pic.twitter.com/OAmTwNA6aI — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 15, 2022 Gujarat Titans have traded New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan cricketer Ramhanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders for the next season. Meanwhile, the biggest development ahead of the new season was the trade of Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders. Thakur - who was purchased by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore in IPL 2022 auction - has been traded to KKR. DC have got the services of uncapped India all-rounder Aman Khan from KKR. England wicket-keeper batsman Sam Billings - who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous season - has also withdrawn his name from the next year's IPL. Billings also wishes to focus on his international career and play for England across formats. Australia all-rounder Pat Cummins has tweeted that he'll not be participating in the IPL next year and prioritise national duty for there is ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in India in October-November. Cummins has been playing for Kolkata Knight Riders for a few years but he won't be available to offer his service to the two-time champions. I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Iu0dF73zOW — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) November 14, 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore have traded Australia pacer Jason Behrendorff to Mumbai Indians for the next season. Behrendorff rejoins his previous franchise with this move.