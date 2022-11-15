IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Retained & Released Player's List, Purse Remaining ahead of Mini Auction

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, still eyeing their maiden IPL title, has retained a total of eighteen players, while releasing just five players. RCB will head into the mini auction with a remaining purse of Rs. 8.75 crore.

Out of the five released players, the two overseas players are Sherfane Rutherford and Jason Behrendorff. Australian left-arm seamer Behrendorff has been traded by RCB to the Mumbai Indians. Behrendorff had been picked up by the Bangalore franchise for Rs. 75 lakhs, but he did not play a single match in the previous IPL edition.

Following the transfer window, RCB Chairman Prathmesh Mishra said, "We would like to express our gratitude to all the players who have been part of this franchise and invested all their efforts for the success of this team. RCB will always remain their home.

"However, the upcoming auction dynamics for the IPL 2023 have compelled us to make some changes in the squad and we have to let go of some amazing players. I wish them all the best for their journey in the cricket career ahead. We look forward to the most amazing RCB team yet again in the year 2023," said Mishra.

In the IPL 2022, RCB finished fourth on the points table. The Challengers were being led by new skipper Faf du Plessis after Virat Kohli stepped down from captaincy. In the knockout stages, RCB crossed the first hurdle, defeating Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator. But the Challengers lost to Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier two as their search for the maiden title continues.

Here's a full list of the player's released and retained by RCB and their remaining purse, ahead of the IPL mini auction in Kochi:

Retained Players: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohd. Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazelwood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudesai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Rajat Patidar

Total Players Release: 5

Players Released: Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford

Remaining Purse: Rs. 8.75 crore