Cricket IPL 2026 Auction: 11 Players Released, ₹12.8 Crore Purse – How Punjab Kings (PBKS) Can Revive Themselves In Mini Auction By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 14:01 [IST]

Debayan Bhattacharyya

As the IPL 2026 mini auction approaches, all eyes are on the Punjab Kings (PBKS), a franchise that finally seemed to find balance and purpose during the 2025 season, where they finished runners-up.

With reports suggesting that teams must submit their final retention list by mid-November, PBKS appear ready to make bold yet calculated moves to strengthen their squad.

Punjab Kings could potentially release 11 players-Glenn Maxwell, Vishnu Vinod, Harnoor Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Suryansh Hedge, Yash Thakur, Pravin Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, and Lockie Ferguson-which will free up ₹12.8 crore in their purse.

The decision to part ways with some experienced names like Maxwell and Ferguson underlines PBKS's intent to back a younger, more consistent, injury-free core while creating room for targeted reinforcements.

List Of Players Punjab Should Release

Glenn Maxwell (4.2 crore), Vishnu Vinod (95 lakhs), Harnoor Pannu (30 lakhs), Pyla Avinash (30 lakhs), Aaron Hardie (1.25 crore), Xavier Bartlett (80 lakhs), Suryansh Hedge (30 lakhs), Yash Thakur (1.6 cr), Pravin Dubey (30 lakhs), Kuldeep Sen (80 lakhs), Lockie Ferguson (2 crore)

List Of Players Punjab Should Retain

Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Harpreet Brar, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai.

The core group that PBKS are expected to retain look strong and settled. Under captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting, the team flourished in 2025, with several young players stepping up in key moments. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh formed a dependable partnership at the top, both displaying composure and attacking flair. With Josh Inglis and Iyer solidifying the middle order, PBKS boasts one of the most balanced top fours in the competition.

Their all-round department is another area of strength. Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shashank Singh, and Nehal Wadhera offer the team flexibility and batting depth, something PBKS sorely lacked in previous seasons and Maxwell, the supposed leading guy failed big time last season. With Musheer Khan emerging as a promising youngster, the batting lineup appears well-rounded and adaptable to different conditions.

In the bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar remain key figures in the spin attack. Chahal's hat-trick in IPL 2025 was a highlight, but his late-season injury exposed PBKS's lack of a reliable backup spinner. The management might release Pravin Dubey and look to bring in a proven Indian or overseas spin option at the auction.

The pace unit, however, requires attention. Arshdeep Singh continues to lead the attack with distinction, but the absence of consistent support after Ferguson's injury was felt. Expect Punjab to target a quality overseas pacer capable of handling both the new and old ball effectively.

With a stable core and ₹12.8 crore to spend, PBKS have the foundation to fine-tune their lineup and mount another strong challenge in IPL 2026. The upcoming mini auction could well be the final step in transforming Punjab Kings into genuine title contenders.