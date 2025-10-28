Cricket IPL 2026 Auction: 4 TNPL players who can Fetch Money in Auction By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 13:07 [IST]

The IPL 2026 mini-auction, expected to take place in mid-December 2025 in Mumbai, will be a strategic event for teams aiming to fine-tune their squads after the trade window.

Unlike a mega auction, this one focuses on surgical fixes, with franchises looking to strengthen specific areas like Indian middle-order anchors, finishers, and versatile overseas all-rounders.

Top teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Chennai Super Kings are likely to make significant moves after tough 2025 campaigns. As the auction nears, this article focuses on some Tamil Nadu Premier League talents who can fetch big money in the auction.

The TNPL is a prestigious competition which has often produced top talents, who have honed their skills in the IPL and beyond. And like every year, a few names are likely to be in the reckoning ahead of the mini auction.

IPL 2026 Auction: 4 TNPL Players to keep an Eye On

Narayan Jagadeesan

Narayan Jagadeesan was in impressive form during the TNPL 2025, playing 7 innings in 9 matches and scoring 180 runs at an excellent strike rate of 173.07. His highest score was a commanding 81, showcasing his aggressive and impactful batting that helped Chepauk Super Gillies stay competitive. Jagadeesan also contributed with the gloves as a reliable wicketkeeper, taking 11 catches and 11 stumpings in the tournament. In the IPL, Jagadeesan made his debut with Chennai Super Kings in 2020, later playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023. Though he faced ups and downs, his consistent domestic performances highlight his potential as a key batsman and wicketkeeper for future IPL campaigns.

Tushar Raheja

Tushar Raheja was a standout performer in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025, finishing as the tournament's top run-scorer. Across 9 matches, he amassed 488 runs at an impressive average of 61.00 and a blistering strike rate of 185.55. Raheja's aggressive batting arsenal included 46 fours and 32 sixes, making him a key player for his team. A few teams can go for the talented batter in the auction.

R Sonu Yadav

Sonu Yadav was one of the standout performers for Nellai Royal Kings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. In 7 matches, he took 16 wickets at an excellent average of 12.81 and an economy rate of 7.98, showing his impact as a reliable right-arm medium-fast bowler. His best bowling figures were 3 wickets for 22 runs. He can attract a lot of interests in the upcoming auction, especially someone like CSK can look to bring him in.

Esakkimuthu A

It was a superb season for Esakkimuthu, who bagged 14 wickets for Tiruppur Thamizhans and showcased his bowling skills. The 23-year-old, known for his medium pace, had numbers for most of the batters and looked excellent with his discipline as well, conceding just 7.46 runs per over. Although he may not attract a lot of bids, teams like Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants can pick the youngster in the auction to bolster their bowling strength.