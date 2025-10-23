Joshua Pacio Excited About Flyweight Debut, Aims To Become Two-Division World Champion At ONE 173

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND-W vs NZ-W match on TV and Online?

Stamp Opens Up About Recovery From Serious Knee Injury Ahead Of Comeback Fight At ONE 173

Cricket IPL 2026 Auction: Ishan Kishan in demand! SRH contacted by 3 Franchises for India star By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 13:39 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Ishan Kishan is a hot commodity for the upcoming IPL 2026 auction, attracting interest from multiple top teams.

As per reports, the India star is being looked in as a possible trade option by various franchises ahead of next season. Apart from a trade, teams have been tipped to be interested in an all-cash deal as well.

Particularly, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are reported to have approached Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where Kishan played in IPL 2025, for trades or bids to acquire him. MI is said to be leading the race to bring him back, showing strong interest, while KKR has also been highlighted as a perfect fit due to their need for a quality Indian top-order batsman and wicketkeeper after releasing other keepers.

Regarding Chennai Super Kings (CSK), there is some earlier indication of interest around IPL 2025, but recent reports primarily focus on MI, KKR, and RR actively pursuing Ishan Kishan for IPL 2026.

CSK's interest seems less concrete compared to these three teams, as they have also been strongly linked with a move for Sanju Samson, who may leave the Rajasthan Royals.

Ishan Kishan had a mixed IPL 2025 season with SRH, starting with a century but overall scoring modestly. Despite this, his past performances and dual role as wicketkeeper-batsman keep him in demand.

The southpaw was bought for Rs 11.25 crore last season, and he had a moderate outing, with 354 runs across the season. The 27-year-old started brightly with a century in the first match, but failed to continue his rich start.

As IPL teams finalize their retention and trade strategies before the mini-auction, Kishan's trade remains a key point of discussion with several teams keen to fill key spots in their lineups with him.