IPL auction 2019: Date, time, venue, schedule, rules: All you need to know

1. When and where is IPL 2019 auction?

The IPL 2019 auction will take place on Tuesday (December 18) and it will he held in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

2. Time of auction

The IPL auction 2019 will start from 2.30 pm IST

3. Where can it be watched?

The IPL 2019 auction will broadcast on Star Sports Network. The coverage will be spread across Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star 1 Sports Telugu, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. It will be streamed live on HotStar and you can also follow Live Updates via MyKhel.

4. What's new about this year's auction?

The player salary cap has increased from last season's Rs 66 crore to Rs 80 crore. It is also set to go up to Rs 82 crore and Rs 85 crore in the next two years. But the squad size has gone down to 25 from 27. The teams are allowed to keep 8 foreign players, one down from last season's 9. The minimum number of players to constitute a squad is 18. Lower categories are set to gain more from this auction. The base price of lower categories of capped players has increased to Rs 50 lakh and Rs 75 lakh, as opposed to Rs 30 lakhs and 50 lakhs in the previous years.

5. The Right To Match cards

Teams can retain five players with either direct retention or three through Right to Match (RTM) cards. Regardless of the number of players they have already retained, teams can only use three RTMs. If a player has been bought by one team, the outfit he played for the previous year can use a RTM card to match the bid made by the former and keep the player with them. Those teams that have retained three players can only used the RTM card twice in the auction. If the three already retained players are capped players, then the franchise can use the RTM only for an overseas or an uncapped player.