Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

IPL auction 2019: Date, time, venue, schedule, rules: All you need to know

By
IPL auction 2019 will be held on Tuesday at Jaipur
IPL auction 2019 will be held on Tuesday at Jaipur

Bengaluru, December 17: The IPL auction 2019 will be held at Jaipur on Tuesday (December 18). Unlike in the previous editions when the auction stretched over two days, this time it will be a single day affair with a total of 346 players registered for the auction and the salary cap has been increased to Rs 82 crore.

Here's MyKhel presents an essential guide to the IPL auction 2019. Keep referring.

1. When and where is IPL 2019 auction?

1. When and where is IPL 2019 auction?

The IPL 2019 auction will take place on Tuesday (December 18) and it will he held in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

2. Time of auction

2. Time of auction

The IPL auction 2019 will start from 2.30 pm IST

3. Where can it be watched?

3. Where can it be watched?

The IPL 2019 auction will broadcast on Star Sports Network. The coverage will be spread across Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star 1 Sports Telugu, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. It will be streamed live on HotStar and you can also follow Live Updates via MyKhel.

4. What's new about this year's auction?

4. What's new about this year's auction?

The player salary cap has increased from last season's Rs 66 crore to Rs 80 crore. It is also set to go up to Rs 82 crore and Rs 85 crore in the next two years. But the squad size has gone down to 25 from 27. The teams are allowed to keep 8 foreign players, one down from last season's 9. The minimum number of players to constitute a squad is 18. Lower categories are set to gain more from this auction. The base price of lower categories of capped players has increased to Rs 50 lakh and Rs 75 lakh, as opposed to Rs 30 lakhs and 50 lakhs in the previous years.

5. The Right To Match cards

5. The Right To Match cards

Teams can retain five players with either direct retention or three through Right to Match (RTM) cards. Regardless of the number of players they have already retained, teams can only use three RTMs. If a player has been bought by one team, the outfit he played for the previous year can use a RTM card to match the bid made by the former and keep the player with them. Those teams that have retained three players can only used the RTM card twice in the auction. If the three already retained players are capped players, then the franchise can use the RTM only for an overseas or an uncapped player.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL auction 2019: All you need to know
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 12:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 17, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue