IPL Auction 2019: Live Updates: 346 players to go under the hammer as teams look to fine tune squad

Jaipur, December 18: The players' auction for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 will be held at Jaipur on Tuesday (December 18).

Unlike in the previous editions when the auction stretched over two days, this time it will be a single day affair as the names of 346 players will go under the hammer.

The player salary cap has been increased from last season's Rs 66 crore to Rs 80 crore. It is also set to go up to Rs 82 crore and Rs 85 crore in the next two years. But the squad size has gone down to 25 from 27.

IPL Auction 2019 Special Site

The teams are allowed to keep 8 foreign players, one down from last season's 9. The minimum number of players to constitute a squad is 18.

Lower categories are set to gain more from this auction. The base price of lower categories of capped players has increased to Rs 50 lakh and Rs 75 lakh, as opposed to Rs 30 lakhs and 50 lakhs in the previous years.

Teams can retain five players with either direct retention or three through Right to Match (RTM) cards. Regardless of the number of players they have already retained, teams can only use three RTMs.

If a player has been bought by one team, the outfit he played for the previous year can use a RTM card to match the bid made by the former and keep the player with them.

Those teams that have retained three players can only use the RTM card twice in the auction. If the three already retained players are capped players, then the franchise can use the RTM only for an overseas or an uncapped player.

Kings XI Punjab (Rs 36.2 crore) and Delhi Capitals (Rs 25.5 crore) are two teams who are going to engage in a fierce bidding war for they have the biggest purse heading into the auction. While reigning champions Chennai Super Kings have the lowest cap with Rs8.4 crores left in their kitty.

Here MyKhel brings you the live updates from the IPL Auction 2019: