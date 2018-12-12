IPL auction 2019: These five Indian players may not get big bids

1. Cheteshwar Pujara (Base price: Rs 50 lakh)

Cheteshwar Pujara has played for three IPL teams - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. In 30 IPL matches, the last of which came in 2014 with Kings XI Punjab, the right-hander has made 390 runs at 20.53 and at a strike-rate of 99.74 with a fifty to boot with. But they are not exactly figures that inspire an IPL think tank and he is not a live wire in the field too. So, we may not see too many bids for him even at that low base price.

2 Yuvraj Singh (Base price: Rs 1 crore)

In 2018, Yuvraj Singh played for home team Kings XI but failed to make an impact. In 8 games, he scored just 65 runs and failed to take any wickets too. At 37, the dashing left-hander is not the old force and the teams will not be eager to jostle for Yuvraj, who was once purchased by Delhi Daredevils for a record Rs 16 crore. He has not played too much domestic cricket too in 2018 and even if he is sold it could be on base price or slightly higher than that.

3 Wriddhiman Saha (Base price: Rs 1 crore)

The wicketkeeper batsman is quite successful in the history of the IPL - behind and in front of the stump. He has made 1679 IPL runs from 115 matches at a strike rate of 129.85 but an injury he picked up while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018 has stalled his career for the time being. He has not been a part of team India since the tour of England and no time frame has been set for his return. It may work against him in the auction.

4 Ishant Sharma (Base price: Rs 75 lakh)

The strapping Delhi pacer's last IPL appearance was in 2016 for now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants. But Ishant has not made much impression in the IPL as a whole - 58 wickets from 76 matches and his economy stands at 8.2. He no longer figures in the Indian white ball scheme of things and teams might not be interested much in him unless they want to reinforce the bowling unit since some of the players will return to their respective home teams ahead the ICC World Cup 2019.

5 Jaydev Unadkat (Base price: Rs 1.5 crore)

The left-arm pacer was brought by Rajasthan Royals in the auction held in January 2018 at a season-high price of Rs 11.5 crore. But all he could manage was 11 wickets from 15 matches at an economy of 9.65 and it could see a rather cold bidding process for him in the auction. His best hope will be the teams' necessity after the return of some stars ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019.