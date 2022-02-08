IPL Auction 2022: EXPLAINED: Bidding Strategy Of CSK, RCB, SRH, MI, KKR, RR, DC PBKS, LSG, AT

1 Mumbai Indians

They have one worry less because Rohit Sharma is the captain and they can look to build the team around him. They might try to win back Quinton de Kock from the auction as the South African is an opener and wicketkeeper and gives the team the flexible option.

Big need: They need to find an all-rounder to replace Hardik Pandya, who has been picked by the Ahmedabad team as their captain for IPL 2022 after being released by Mumbai.

2 Royal Challengers Bangalore

The RCB will have to begin from the scratch, so to say, in the auction. Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell are there for them as senior players but need to infuse the right blend of experience and youth to make an impact and grab that maiden IPL title.

Big Need: The Royal Challengers might have to pick a player who could give them a captaincy option as Kohli has resigned from the top role after IPL 2021. Maxwell can be considered for the role, but the Bangalore side will need a back-up option. Shreyas Iyer has been talked about a lot in this direction. They also need a solid middle-order batsman after AB de Villiers’ retirement.

3 Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Hyderabad franchise will more or less give the captaincy role to Kane Williamson since he has been retained. But they will closely monitor the fitness of Williamson as he is set to miss the New Zealand tour of South Africa. So, they will be eager to draft in a potential back-up for the Kiwi.

Big need: After releasing David Warner and Rashid Khan, the SRH will be keen to get an opener of that quality and spinner who can match Rashid.

4 Chennai Super Kings

The Super Kings will have to look at the long-term option because MS Dhoni might not be around after this season as a player/captain. While IPL 2022 is looming close, the CSK need to find a balance between short-term needs and long-term goals.

Big need: A captain material player who can step in for Dhoni, at least from IPL 2023. Like RCB, they could also be in race for Shreyas or could even think of David Warner if they don’t consider his age as a hindrance.

5 Kolkata Knight Riders

The KKR effected a remarkable turnaround in their fortunes to reach the IPL 2021 final under Eoin Morgan. But since then Morgan has been released. So, they too are in the hunt for a captain. Will they join the race for Shreyas or will bring someone else?

Big need: Apart from the captain, the KKR will also need a wicketkeeper batsman and a pacer in the quality of Pat Cummins for IPL 2022.

6 Delhi Capitals

The Capitals have been impressive in IPL 2020 and 2021 and they would like to continue in the same vein under Rishabh Pant in IPL 2022 as well and land that elusive title. So, with captaincy worry out of their way, DC can look to build a squad for the next three years around Pant.

Big need: The Delhi outfit needs to find an opener to replace Shikhar Dhawan or try to gain back him from auction and a fast bowler in the calibre of Kagiso Rabda to partner Anrich Norje, who has been retained. Will they go all out for Pat Cummins?

7 Rajasthan Royals

The Royals have retained Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler, and at one go they have erased the tension over the roles of captain, opener and wicketkeeper. Now, they can focus on scrambling a squad to suit their needs from the auction.

Big need: Royals have always had a weak bowling section and with Jofra Archer still unavailable, RR will be eager to pick some strong bowling names from the auction.

8 Punjab Kings

The Kings have released KL Rahul and the primary need is to find a player who can also given them an option for captaincy. They have retained Mayank Agarwal but they would like to have another back-up option.

Big need: Like Royals, the Kings have more often than not fielded a rather imbalanced fielding side and the Punjab outfit will be eyeing to tackle that in the auction.

9 Lucknow Super Giants / Ahmedabad

They have retained three players each (drafted from the released players pool). Lucknow will be led by KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya will lead Ahmedabad. They will just have to build a solid squad that can serve them for the next three years as new entrants. It will be their primary focus in the auction.